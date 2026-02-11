The San Antonio Spurs sent a 22-year-old former lottery pick into free agency on Wednesday.

OH MY GOD. THAT'S ARTURAS KARNISOVAS' MUSIC!!

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, former Baylor standout Jeremy Sochan has hit the open market. The news comes after weeks of rumors regarding the forward's future with the Spurs. Many speculated that he could be on the move by this season's deadline, only for February 5 to pass without Sochan finding a new home. With a rotational role likely not coming his way the rest of the season, the Spurs have now decided to release Sochan as they continue their push for the West's No. 1 seed. Sochan has appeared in only 28 games this season, averaging career lows across the board.

Charania reports that Sochan is expected to decide between multiple interested teams. Of course, finding the open roster spot could be a challenge for some, but his age makes adding him slightly easier than a typical buyout candidate. As Yossi Gozlan of the Third Apron wisely noted, Schoan still has two-way eligibility left, which means an organization could look to add him on one of their two-way deals before later promoting him to a full-time roster spot to make him eligible for the playoffs.

All things considered, it sure feels likely that Sochan will draw offers from several playoff-caliber teams. While he has been on the outside looking in of the Spurs rotation, taking a chance on his defensive upside could be worthwhile for a contender that wasn't able to add much at the deadline. At the same time, if guaranteed minutes are what Sochan covets, there are certainly other situations where he could make a lot more sense.

I think you know where I'm going with this ...

Jeremy Sochan Makes Too Much Sense for the Chicago Bulls

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) stretches before substituting in during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

While the Chicago Bulls never felt like potential suitors in this year's buyout market, Jeremy Sochan might be the kind of player who changes that.

The Bulls might as well be Second Chance U. Their addition of Josh Giddey two offseasons ago started a trend of acquiring former lottery picks in need of a change of scenery. They proceeded to trade for Isaac Okoro in another one-for-one player swap this past summer before adding both Jaden Ivey and Rob Dillingham in recent weeks. Both Okoro and Ivey are former No. 5 overall picks, while Dillingham was taken No. 8 overall in 2024.

While only time will tell if this strategy pays off, the Bulls might as well keep it going for the time being. Their many moves over the last week showed that the organization is ready to take a step back and prioritize player development. In other words, they are in a perfect position to sign a former high-upside target like Sochan and give him the runway he might need to turn around his career.

It also sure doesn't hurt that he fills a pretty clear position of need. The Bulls have loaded up on guards, leaving themselves incredibly thin in the frontcourt. While they did trade for players like Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards to help in that department for now, giving minutes to a 22-year-old like Sochan could make a lot more sense for this rebuilding Bulls roster.

This feels particularly true when we consider that Sochan is at his best on the defensive end. He came into the league with elite potential thanks to his six-foot-eight, 230-pound frame. Not only does he have the muscle to jostle with bigs down low, but he has the versatility to switch on smaller defenders. The Bulls have been at a complete loss defensively for years, and Sochan is the type of player who could single-handedly help clean things up on that side of the ball.

Do major question marks remain offensively? Yes. Sochan's outside shot has not shown signs of life. He has also left something to be desired as a finisher around the rim. However, that shouldn't be a reason enough to keep him off the floor in Chicago.

Indeed, assuming Sochan is destined to sign a one-year deal before hitting free agency again this summer, why not go somewhere that can help build your stock? Gozlan mentioned the Knicks and Suns as teams that have had interest in the past, but can either promise him impact minutes?

Can the Bulls Even Pull This Off?

Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

For the Chicago Bulls to make a signing happen, they would have to open up a roster spot. They have waived Jevon Carter this season, which could suggest they are more willing than normal to go this route. But who would get the boot? Could it make sense to move on from the recently acquired and less-proven Leonard Miller? What about Guerschon Yabusele, who has played well in his first few games?

Another option would be for the Bulls to complete a buyout of their own. While Arturas Karnisovas said this wasn't on the table in his post-deadline press conference, sending a guard like Sexton or Simons into free agency could make a lot of sense. Both are unrestricted free agents this summer and currently eating minutes that could go to young talent like Ivey or Dillingham.

If one thing is for sure, Chicago still has the available money and flexibility to pull this off. They could even go as far as offering Sochan an immediate multi-year deal in an attempt to outdo other offers. Chicago still has money left over from both its mid-level exception ($3.9 million) and its full bi-annual exception ($5.1 million), per Spotrac.

At the end of the day, doesn't this feel like too obvious a fit? Sochan would align perfectly with the Chicago Bulls' recent philosophy and give the organization's next month and a half even more purpose. Especially when we consider where the roster currently stands, there is very little reason not to pick up the phone and see if you can get something done. Time to keep building, Arturas!