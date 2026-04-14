Mac McClung is Now the Face of the First-Ever Professional Dunking League

Mac McClung is leaning all the way in.

The three-time slam dunk champion and current Chicago Bulls two-way guard is officially taking his high-flying talents to a new league. During the recent NCAA Tournament Final Four, Shaquille O'Neal announced a professional DUNKMAN League for the world's top jammers. McClung has now signed on to be their most recognizable and acclaimed athlete.

"Dunkman is about finding the most elite dunkers in the world and giving them the stage they deserve. Mac McClung is exactly who this league was built for. The best in the world are coming to Dunkman," O'Neal said in a statement.

The league comes following a special Dunkman television event from one year ago, which spanned a series of six episodes on TNT and crowned a $200,00 champion. McClung served as a judge during that television event alongside O'Neal and Vince Carter. Now, however, he will join the competition as part of a 24-player field.

For McClung to be crowned World Champion, he will have to make it through multiple live events. The format will consist of four group stage battles, with the winner of each advancing to the World Championship. TNT will broadcast the live competition across its handful of networks. As for how the best dunks will be scored, the league will implement an Olympic-style system to set a new standard for professional dunking.

The DUNKMAN League will debut in the summer of 2026.

Mac McClung Becomes a Professional Dunker

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung celebrates with the trophy after winning the slam dunk competition during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

There is no question that Mac McClung will join the field as a prohibitive favorite to take home the crown. He is one of only two players in NBA history to win three dunk contests (the first to do it consecutively), with his most recent coming in 2025. McClung had a chance to shoot for a historic fourth title this past All-Star break, but chose to sit out the competition.

McClung has worked hard to carve out a role in the NBA over the last handful of years. The 27-year-old has spent five seasons in the G League after going undrafted out of Georgetown in 2021. During this time, McClung showed he had far more than just springs for legs. The guard used his 2026 campaign with the Windy City Bulls to become the G League's all-time leading scorer. He also earned the MVP award for the second time in his career.

Nevertheless, as a smaller guard with ball-dominant scoring ability, it's been difficult for him to find the right situation. The Bulls at least gave McClung a small taste of big league action to end this past season, but he only averaged 6.0 points on 39.0 percent shooting over his eight games (12.6 minutes played).

Of course, signing on as the DUNKMAN League's signature athlete doesn't mean his NBA dream is dead. While there is no question this will take up a good chunk of McClung's offseason, there isn't expected to be an overlap with the 2026-27 campaign. So if his goal is to continue to prove himself at that level, McClung should have the opportunity. Whether or not that opportunity remains there with the Chicago Bulls, however, remains to be seen.

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