Matas Buzelis Gives Huge Vote of Confidence to Billy Donovan as Decision Looms

Will Billy Donovan be the Chicago Bulls head coach in two days? Matas Buzelis sure hopes so.

Arguably the most important player in the organization at the moment, Buzelis didn't mince words about his hopes for the team moving forward. Before last night's meeting with the Orlando Magic, which marked the final game at the United Center this season, Buzelis said he called Donvoan after the front office news broke. He was back in Chicago with an illness while the team was in Washington.

“I told him ‘I hope you don’t leave. I’m riding with you forever. You’re a cornerstone for my career,'" Buzelis said Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic.

While the second-year forward was said to have acknowledged that other options were on the table, his message couldn't have been clearer. He knows who he wants to be his head coach moving forward, and it's words like those that likely make Donovan's decision that much harder.

Clock Ticking on Billy Donovan ...

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan during the first half against the Orlando Magic at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Billy Donovan has not shown his hand when it comes to the answer he will give Michael Reinsdorf and Company next week. He has remained steadfast that a conversation about the direction of the franchise will have to take place before he comes to a conclusion. And it truly feels as if he could go in either direction.

On the one hand, you have to imagine Donovan has heard the outside noise. As flattering as Reinsdorf's very public commitment to the head coach may have been, it's also led many to raise a red flag. A new front office typically decides who sits in the head coach's chair. Are there exceptions? Sure, but it's certainly not the norm to give a head coach precedence over the lead executive. By insisting that a new hire keep Donovan, the Bulls would be essentially doing just that.

Donovan has also always been a win-now coach. Even if ownership or new front office leadership outlines a clear plan moving forward, who knows if it will come to fruition? At the end of the day, this is a very natural time to depart a franchise and look for another opportunity. And the NBA is very likely to have several interesting openings in a matter of weeks. Potential openings with the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers feel like they could be especially up Donovan's alley.

On the other hand, who is more loyal than the Reinsdorfs? And in how many environments does a head coach get this much say? If Donovan chose to stick around, he could be as involved as he wants to be, which is a hard reality to pass up. One has to imagine he would even have the chance to move into the front office down the road, if he wanted to. It would likely take some time to build up that cachet with another franchise.

So ... what's my prediction? I lean toward believing that Donovan steps away. A true professional who isn't one for the drama, I could see him worrying about intruding on a new front office. Likewise, if what he wants is a plan, the Bulls aren't going to be able to give him one until new leadership is brought in. Yes, Donovan could help ensure the plan goes his way by being involved in the hiring process, but is that really what he wants? By most accounts, Donovan prefers to stay in his lane.

Of course, this doesn't mean I will be shocked if Donovan does choose to stay. It's a hard gig to turn down, and words like the ones from Buzelis will only make it even more of an emotional decision. Indeed, the only thing we know for certain right now is that an answer will come soon.

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