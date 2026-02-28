Stacey King is Saying What Every Chicago Bulls Fan is Thinking About the NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls have not been giving Stacey King nearly enough hot sauce.

The former champion turned fan-favorite announcer is known to look on the bright side, and it's why he did not hesitate to bring up what the Bulls' recent losing ways could mean moving forward. As ugly as this 11-game losing streak has been, it's taken the team firmly out of the Play-In picture and made them potential players in the NBA Draft Lottery.

“This can be a blessing in disguise," King said on the latest Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast. "They continue to lose games – and no one wants to lose games, players don’t want to lose games – but if they continue to lose games, it only give the Bulls a great chance to get a really good pick in this year’s draft. And this is the draft you want to be in.”

King is right, the losses and tank talk are not going to sit well inside the current locker room. No one steps on the floor hoping to come up short. But the truth is that the draft remains one of the best ways to add franchise-altering talent. Whether it be the Pistons, Spurs, Thunder, or Timberwolves, many teams have run in the tank race and won. Until the NBA officially changes the structure (which could be on the horizon), it's a strategy that a lowly franchise like Chicago might as well try.

Is it bound to pay off? Of course not. But it never hurts to increase your chances ... or do a little begging! While discussing the Bulls' plunge into the tank, King made a plea to Commissioner Adam Silver on behalf of fans everywhere.

“The basketball gods could be in the Bulls’ favor this year. They could give us the No. 1 pick. Adam Silver, I know you don’t do these things, but you owe Chicago. I know you don’t play favorites, you don’t give teams picks, but it’s time. It’s time for us to get the No. 1 pick. It’s time for Chicago basketball to be relevant again … So, wink, wink, I don’t know what you got to do. Freeze the envelope, make the corner hot, a double-sided coin, whatever you got to do, Adam. Please help us out!"

So, you're saying the conspiracies are true!?

In all seriousness, King is and always will be a man of the people. His ability to understand the pulse of the fan base and keep things light has long been one of his best attributes. Especially at a time like this, having someone with King's personality on the mic every night helps remind everyone that this is supposed to be fun.

Also, in the event that the Bulls do pull off the lottery win, I think we now know who to thank!