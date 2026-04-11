Surprise Name Included in Early Rumors on Chicago Bulls Front Office Candidates

The Chicago Bulls' list of possible front office candidates is far from complete. Heck, who knows if the franchise has even started to formulate one in earnest?

While there may be some brainstorming going on behind the scenes, the 2025-26 regular season isn't over until this Sunday night. Even more importantly, CEO Michael Reinsdorf shared that the front office will hire a search firm to aid the process. Whether they have brought that group into the mix remains unclear, but doing so typically signals an exhaustive search.

With that in mind, we have to take any and all immediate rumors with a grain of salt. And that includes the latest from long-time Chicago radio personality Dan Bernstein.

On a recent episode of Dan Bernstein Unfiltered, the former 670 The Score star mentioned that a handful of the current folks attracted to the job would catch some off guard. While he wouldn't offer up a full list, he did go on to share one name that certainly proves his point:

“The phrase that I’m hearing is people coming out of the woodwork for this job … There is a lot of gray area here. Some intended, some not intended," Bernstein said. "But apparently, the list of names who have already expressed interest – I’m just told there are sometimes on this list that would shock and surprise. But the one that is getting some attention from an outside-the-box possibility here, just keep in mind the name “Austin Brown.”

*insert Snoop Dog "who" gif here*

If the name doesn't sound familiar to you, that makes sense! Brown is not currently an NBA executive and has not held such a role in the past. Instead, Brown is currently one of the top agents in the league. He works as one of the top minds at CAA, which is home to some massive star power. According to RealGM, some of Brown's current clients include Cooper Flagg, Donovan Mitchell, Jaren Jackson Jr., OG Anunoby, and Trae Young.

For what it's worth, giving Brown a chance at the job wouldn't be unprecedented. Leon Rose – who is currently the leading front office face of the New York Knicks – also came from CAA and was among the most well-respected agents in the NBA. All things considered, I think it's safe to say that move has paid off for the historic franchise.

This also wouldn't be the first time that Brown's name has come up for an NBA gig. He was previously connected to the Atlanta Hawks leadership opening in May of 2025. How seriously he was considered, however, is unknown.

If one thing is for sure, it's that Brown has deep connections in the league, which may be reason enough to bring him in for an interview. You never know what you could learn from speaking with someone of Brown's stature. After all, Michael Reinsdorf made clear that he wants to use this search as a way to learn more about how the most successful teams and people go about things.

Nevertheless, hiring Brown may be a risk the Bulls aren't ready to take. Pursuing someone with more experience is likely the far safer call for an organization in desperate need of a facelift. Speaking of which ...

Who Are Some Other Names to Come Up?

Nov 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks assistant general manager Kyle Korver on the court before a game against the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Believe it or not, Dan Bernstein was not the only one to mention Austin Brown's name. NBC Sports' Kurt Helin did the same in his article, and he also shared a few other executives to keep a close eye on: Kyle Korver (Hawks), Landry Fields (formerly of Hawks), Matt Lloyd (Timberwolves), and Mike Dunleavy Jr. (Warriors).

Of course, Korver and Dunleavy Jr. represent two former players who have put on the front office hat. Korver has slowly climbed the ranks in recent years, while Dunleavy Jr. is now the head man in Golden State. While the former sure feels like someone the Bulls could land, the latter might as well be a pipe dream.

As for Landry Fields, this would be a pretty surprising hire considering Atlanta chose to move on from him not too long ago. The organization also experienced a very similar problem under his watch, which was becoming a consistent Play-In team.

Out of everyone on this list, Matt Lloyd is probably the one to keep on the radar. The No. 2 in Minnesota, he is from the Chicago area and was previously with the Bulls organization for over a decade. He has the connection with the Reinsdorfs, as well as the recent proven track record with a squad that has gone to the West Finals in back-to-back years.

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