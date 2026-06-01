4 NBA Draft Prospects Who Could Be a Steal for the Bulls at No. 15

When the Chicago Bulls submit their pick at No. 4, their 2026 NBA Draft will be just getting started.

New lead executive Bryson Graham enters this June with four picks in his back pocket. The second will come just after the lottery at No. 15, giving him another chance to add a high-upside prospect to the organization's rebuild. With this being an incredibly deep draft, there are a handful of names that feel worthy of entering the discussion for this mid-first-round pick. However, there are some players who stand out a little more than others due to their sheer upside.

Let's go over four who could end up being a real steal outside the lottery, starting with one of the fastest risers of the pre-draft process!

Cameron Carr

If you frequent mock drafts, you likely know that Cameron Carr has become the most popular choice for the Chicago Bulls at No. 15. But that doesn't mean going this route shouldn't be deemed a potential steal!

Carr has only climbed draft boards since his stellar NBA Combine. Not only did he record the second-highest vertical of the 2026 class, but his measurements left scouts stunned. Carr checked in at a solid six-foot-four with a nearly seven-foot-one wingspan. Then, he proceeded to compete in the combine's first scrimmage, destroying the competition with 30 points, 7 rebounds, and six made triples. It was such an impressive showing that he decided not to compete in a second scrimmage.

Baylor's Cameron Carr went OFF in the NBA draft combine scrimmage:



30 PTS | 9-18 FG | 6-12 3PT | 7 REB pic.twitter.com/nFc3R4H9Bq — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 13, 2026

If the Bulls do end up going with Caleb Wilson or Cameron Boozer at No. 4, opting for a score-first perimeter threat like Carr at No. 15 would make a lot of sense. He would be a fantastic fit alongside a creator like Josh Giddey, using his superb athleticism in the open floor and his efficient three-point shooting in the halfcourt.

Not to mention, the defensive upside with Carr is obvious. His length can be extremely disruptive, and it's also helped him become a formidable weak-side rim protector. He averaged 1.3 blocks per game during this past junior season. For a Bulls team that has needed more two-way talent, Carr would feel like a big get just outside the lottery. Imagine him, Matas Buzelis, and Caleb Wilson all on the court together? That could be one of the NBA's most athletic young trios!

Karim Lopez

Many Chicago Bulls fans – and NBA fans in general – likely haven't heard much about Karim Lopez. The 19-year-old is one of the only international players who is currently in the running to be a lottery pick. Mock Drafts have had him going in the late lottery and mid-first round for months, touting his combination of size and versatility.

Lopez is a Mexican-born player who decided to go overseas for his basketball education. He has spent the past two seasons as part of the NBL in New Zealand, building his NBA draft stock with some good all-around play against grown professionals. He averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks over his 31 games this past season.

To be sure, his numbers aren't going to blow anyone away. But it was undoubtedly enough to grab the attention of NBA teams, particularly when considering his age. He is also built like your perfect modern NBA forward. Lopez possesses a nearly six-foot-nine frame with a 220+ pound build. There is little doubt that he will immediately be able to handle the physicality of the NBA and have the ability to play at either the three or the four.

Lopez isn't going to be the most jaw-dropping athlete or even the most prolific ball-handler. However, he can do a little bit of everything and would give the Bulls a wing with more traditional strength, as opposed to finesse and explosiveness. Does he have one truly elite skillset? Not at the moment, but there is a lot to work with when it comes to his game. And that's why he could end up being the right pick for this new-look Bulls squad.

Morez Johnson Jr.

The NBA Draft Combine was kind to Morez Johnson Jr. The recent national champion is a tantalizing physical beast. He weighs 250 pounds and stands six-foot-nine with a six-foot-three wingspan. Those measurements are all the more impressive when you consider he managed to still post a 39.0-inch max vertical.

Indeed, Johnson is a very special, yet different, kind of athlete. He blends a more traditional frontcourt play style with excellent feet and modern switchability. The defensive upside is intoxicating, as is his ability to be a prolific lob threat, roll man, and slasher. Johnson Jr. shot 62.3 percent from the field last season while averaging 13.2 points a night.

Morez Johnson Jr. was MOVIN' in the pro-lane drill!



📍 2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine Testing pic.twitter.com/KCAKRDLO30 — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 12, 2026

The real question is whether he can play a role on the perimeter offensively. Some seem to think he can become a suitable three-point threat, especially after shooting a solid 78.2 percent at the charity stripe this season. He also went a decent 12-35 from distance last season and even shot 17-25 during the three-point shooting drill at the combine. Enough to feel confident about his floor spacing? Not necessarily, but enough to have hope!

Regardless, Johnson's athletic traits alone make him a fascinating prospect to take a chance on at No. 15. He fits the SLAP profile almost perfectly. For a Bulls team with very few frontcourt players to build around, adding two in the same draft may be wise!

Speaking of which ...

Jayden Quaintance Jr.

Jayden Quaintance Jr. could be one of the biggest wild cards in the draft. The Kentucky big man is still only 18 years old and played a mere four games for the Wildcats this past season. He first suffered a torn ACL while with Arizona State in 2025. Quaintance proceeded to transfer to Kentucky during the offseason, not returning to the floor until December of 2025. Alas, his playing time was short-lived due to knee swelling.

Yet, Quaintance is still seen as a pretty obvious Top 20 pick. Why? His defensive upside is higher than anyone in this draft class. Quaintance is a brick wall at 253 pounds and carries a terrifying wingspan that sits over seven-foot-five. Rarely do you stumble upon the best defensive player in the draft at No. 15, but that's exactly who Quaintance could prove to be.

Jayden Quaintance looked explosive during @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT Pro Day in front of dozens of GMS/execs. Probably a more important Pro Day for JQ than anyone else, given discussion around his knee (which appears to be working fine). Makes the hoop look 9-feet. pic.twitter.com/QYIhJZa8lt — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) May 14, 2026

What about the offensive side of the ball? Let's just say that's a major work in progress. Other than a threat to rock the rim, Quaintance hasn't proven to be a particularly stellar finisher nor possesses any kind of jumper. In fact, he shot just 45.2 percent from the free-throw line over his college career. Not great!

It would admittedly be a tad odd to pair Caleb Wilson or Cameron Boozer with Quaintance. Yes, it would give the Bulls a clear frontcourt to build around long-term, but it would also be putting a lot of stick into two players with some clear offensive question marks. Chicago has been lost defensively for years, though, so who is to say this isn't the identity Bryson Graham wants to establish from the jump? Again, there is no question that Quaintance fits the SLAP model!

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news