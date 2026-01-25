LIVE UPDATES: Chicago Bulls Retire Derrick Rose's Jersey – How to Watch, Tribute Video, More

The Chicago Bulls are about to have a night to remember at the United Center.

Derrick Rose is officially set to become the fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired. He will join Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan in the rafters following his legendary 16-year-long career.

If you're looking to stay updated or catch up on all the festivities, we got you covered!

How to Watch

What: Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Where: United Center

When: 20 minutes after the conclusion of Bulls-Celtics

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, NBA App

The entire ceremony will be brought to fans live on Chicago Sports Network following the conclusion of the Bulls' battle with the Celtics. The NBA also shared on Saturday that the event will be streamed on the NBA App.

NBA TV has also been known to carry such events in the past, but they have yet to announce whether Rose's ceremony will be shared.

Get Caught Up ...

Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose shoots baskets with his son PJ. Rose before a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center. Rose will be honored at halftime of the game. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

• The Chicago Bulls have already started to release videos honoring the hometown hero, and this included a surprise congratulations from fellow franchise legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Click here to see what both had to say!

• The Bulls couldn't wait to let Rose see what would soon hang in the rafters. Check out Rose's reaction when seeing his banner for the first time.

• Joakim Noah, Taj Gibson, and Kirk Hinrich sat down with Rose recently to take a trip down memory lane. All three are expected to be in attendance tonight.

• Rose has continued to send plenty of love to the locals in the lead-up to his big moment. The Bulls shared some footage of him surprising some diehard fans outside the United Center.

• Speaking of which, always quick to thank the city that raised him, Rose recently announced the opening of his family-owned flower company.

• Derrick Rose joined 670 The Score to talk Bulls earlier this week, and he gave a sobering take on the current state of his beloved franchise.

A Legendary Tribute ...

The Chicago Bulls released a 16-minute-long tribute video for Derrick Rose ahead of the ceremony. In addition to Jordan and Pippen sharing a few more words, fans are treated to a seemingly never-ending list of recognizable faces saluting Rose.

Some of the big names include Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jalen Brunson, Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green, Russell Westbrook, and Candace Parker. Former Bulls such as Joakim Noah, Luol Deng, Pau Gasol, Carlos Boozer, and many more make an appearance.

Live Updates

• Several Chicago Bulls players pulled up to today's game with their finest Derrick Rose apparel ...

Matas Buzelis & Josh Giddey arrive for Bulls-Celtics in Derrick Rose gear 🙌🌹



📺 Coverage of Derrick Rose night begins at 5:00pm: https://t.co/eRbin9l31P pic.twitter.com/yzzS6nJrra — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) January 24, 2026

• Speaking of which, every fan in the building is being greeted with a No. 1 Derrick Rose shirsey.

• Rose is putting his flower company to good use, setting up every player with their own bouquet before tonight's ceremony ...

Derrick left roses from his flower shop in both team locker rooms before tonight's game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GKh2nF8nVi — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2026

Derrick Rose's Full Retirement Ceremony

Recording will be uploaded here when/if made available by the NBA or Chicago Bulls.