Timberwolves HC Fuels Trade Speculation Around Chicago Bulls' Coby White

Just kiss already!

The Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves have been smiling at each other for weeks. As the trade deadline looms closer and closer, they have increasingly felt like the perfect match. Minnesota has long been in need of a primary ball-handler to pair with Anthony Edwards. Mike Conley is aging out of the role, while lottery selection Rob Dillingham is far from the reliable presence a two-time Western Conference Finals team needs.

As for Chicago, we all know they are inching up the list of trade deadline sellers. The team has stumbled out of three consecutive Play-In Tournaments and remains on a similar path this season. Taking a step back to add young talent and bolster their arsenal for the future feels like the decision most front offices in their shoes would make.

This is why the connection between Minnesota and Coby White has come as little surprise. Not only have many speculated about the fit over the last couple of months, but reports surfaced in December that said the Timberwolves reached out about the 25-year-old's availability.

The news obviously put that much more weight into a potential White-to-Minnesota trade, and we can now say the same about Chris Finch's recent comments.

Has Chris Finch Had His Eye on Bulls' Coby White?

Dec 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch reacts towards an official after a call against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

After Minnesota's 136-101 win over Chicago at the United Center, head coach Chris Finch was asked about the Bulls' backcourt injuries. Both Coby White and Josh Giddey were forced to leave the game and have now been ruled out for multiple weeks.

While answering the question. Finch may have said the quiet part out loud. The coach shared that he had been watching the team for weeks before briefly pausing and insisting that he had simply admired the way the group had played.

Here is the quote:

"Yeah, absolutely. They've been playing well. They play at breakneck speed. I've been watching them now for a couple weeks – just following the rhythm of their season because I just like how they play, and I enjoy watching these guys play. For sure, you could just feel it, kind of the emotion leave the game a little bit for them," Finch said.

Hmmm. Something doesn't smell right!

For what it's worth, I encourage anyone to watch Finch's response at the 3:00 minute mark of the uploaded press conference. It's easiest to sense the potential hiccup when actually hearing him speak these words.

Is it possible that he has genuinely enjoyed watching the Bulls' offense? Sure. But he is also a head coach with limited time on his hands. Why keep such heavy tabs on an out-of-conference, below .500 team? The much more likely scenario is that someone inside the Timberwolves front office instructed him to keep close tabs on White as they consider him a legitimate trade target. The more familiar he is with his game, the easier it will be to integrate him into the Timberwolves' playoff push!

Heck, even if we are giving Finch the benefit of the doubt and believe this wasn't a slip-up, the fact that he does like Chicago's style of play says a lot. That alone would be another reason to believe Minnesota could push to make a move for the guard in the coming weeks.

Look, this has all been smoke! There is no guarantee that Chicago and Minnesota end up shaking hands by February, especially now that White has run into some more injury trouble. However, there is always a chance that following the smoke leads you to a fire, and that's all we can continue to do in the lead-up to the deadline.

For thoughts on Chris Finch's comments from a Minnesota perspective, check out Joe Nelson's article over at Timberwolves On SI!