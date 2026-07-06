Is Bulls' Caleb Wilson Now Under More Summer League Pressure?

When Caleb Wilson sat down with ESPN during the NBA Draft Combine, he sounded destined to be on the Chicago Bulls.

The forward was asked specifically about his off-court vs. on-court demeanor. When standing on the sideline, you'll see a personable and smiling youngster. When standing on the hardwood, you'll see a ferocious and relentlessly energetic competitor. How is he able to flip the script? By channeling his fellow Tar Heel.

"I always find something to make it personal, honestly. Just like Michael Jordan. I try my best to find something to piss me off," Wilson told ESPN in May. "It’s hard for me to be friends with someone off the court and then try to be competitive on the court. I just can’t do it.”

It's the kind of comment that will make even the most pessimistic Bulls fan eager to see Wilson in action. It's also the kind of mentality the 19-year-old might need as he heads to Las Vegas for his first taste of NBA action, particularly after the last 24 hours.

Top 4 in 2026 NBA Draft Already Setting High Bar

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Summer League play is off and running on the West Coast. Before the majority of games begin in Las Vegas, a handful of squads are competing in Salt Lake City and California. This includes both the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies, who represent two of the three teams that picked in front of Chicago in this year's highly-touted Top 4.

And to say their selections impressed would be an understatement.

Cameron Boozer immediately looked like the winning player and steady hand everyone thought he could be. The former Duke Blue Devil scored 15 points with 4 rebounds and 4 assists on 7-11 shooting in the Grizzlies' victory over OKC.

Was it the flashiest outing? No, but that's not what Boozer brings to the table. He is known for his incredible versatility and high-IQ play. You obviously can't assume too much from one Summer League game, but it was an impressive debut that left little to be desired.

The same goes for No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson. The Utah Jazz guard played so well in his first game that the organization may have to consider shutting him down even earlier than expected. Peterson dropped 28 points on 11-21 shooting with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.

Now, he did finish the game with a sky-high eight turnovers, but the scoring chops were as good as advertised. Peterson repeatedly got to his spot in effortless fashion, nailing a handful of smooth jumpers and finishing several tough layups.

The #2 overall pick Darryn Peterson SHOWED OUT in his Salt Lake City Summer League debut!



🎶 28 PTS (game-high)

🎶 5 REB

🎶 2 BLK

🎶 4 3PM@utahjazz win in overtime over the Hawks! pic.twitter.com/unIAEC5aDy — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2026

You never know how a top prospect is going to look when they first take the court. Jitters can often take over, and the speed of the game can certainly catch them off guard. We could still see this happen for both Boozer and Peterson as Summer League goes on and the regular season arrives. But there is no doubt that both lived up to the hype in their unofficial NBA debut.

So that begs the question: Can Caleb Wilson do the same?

If taking things personally is his MO, then he has plenty more fuel to throw on the fire over these next handful of days. This is especially the case when we consider that Wilson is scheduled to play both rookies over his first two games. Cameron Boozer will be on the other side for the Bulls' July 10 opener. Then, Chicago will face Utah on July 13.

Both games will be on primetime. Both games will be on national airwaves. Let's see if Caleb Wilson can pass his first test.

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