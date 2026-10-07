Preseason Game 1: Suns at Bulls (7:00 CT) – Lineups, Tre Jones Hits Injury Report, More

More eyes will be on the Chicago Bulls' first preseason game than normal this year.

While the organization has admitted that 2026-27 will be the Year of the Rebuild, they have also given fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic. First of all, the hype around Caleb Wilson is real. Not only did he prove that during Summer League play, but it's impossible to ignore the constant buzz around the team's practice facility.

Having said that, Wilson's supporting cast is also fascinating. Matas Buzelis is headed toward Year 3 and has been on a steady upward trajectory. Dailyn Swain was the No. 15 pick in the draft, coming off a dominant isolation-scoring season at Texas. Norman Powell and Buddy Hield are savvy veterans with proven shooting strokes. Josh Giddey is a perfect playmaking wizard for two athletic young wings. Heck, even Noa Essengue remains full of untapped potential.

The Bulls may not be destined to win many games, but they have the makings of a fun group on the rise. And isn't that better than pushing for the Play-In tournament just to lose to Erik Spoelstra?

Arturas Karnisovas: "NO!"

Anyhow, as motivated as this young group might be, they will have a slight uphill battle this evening against the Suns. They may not be a juggernaut, but they do have one preseason game already under their belt. Jordan Ott's team gave the Pistons a tough time this weekend in a 109-107 loss. All their main guys took the floor, and Ott plans to give them even more run tonight.

As for how Splitter plans to run his rotation, he said on Tuesday that the group will go deep into the bench. This doesn't necessarily mean the Bulls' starters will not get a decent run, but don't be surprised if they practice an abundance of caution in the opener.

Prediction: It's incredibly silly to predict preseason games ... but I'm in a goofy mood! Let's give the win to a far more experienced Suns team. Chicago will win the highlight battle, though!

How to Watch

Who: Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Norman Powell

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Jalen Smith

Phoenix Suns

1. Devin Booker

2. Jalen Green

3. Dillon Brooks

4. Miles Bridges

5. Oso Ighodaro

Injury Report

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls will be without Nic Claxton for the entirety of the preseason. He tweaked his hamstring during training camp and will not be reevaluated until Oct. 19. It's an unfortunate injury for the team's newest big man, who seems to be a particularly big part of what Tiago Splitter wants to do defensively.

The Bulls will have Zach Collins in street clothes, as well. He has been dealing with a soft tissue injury but has taken some recent steps in the right direction. There seems to be some hope that he can suit up for Chicago's second preseason meeting this Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tiago Splitter revealed a couple of hours before tip-off that Tre Jones and Jaylin Sellers will also take a seat. Jones is dealing with hip soreness and is considered day-to-day. As for Sellers, he is dealing with a back issue. The absence of both guards opens the door for someone to step up as the secondary facilitator. Splitter specifically called out Dailyn Swain as someone who will get an opportunity.

Chicago Bulls

Zach Collins – OUT (quad)

Nic Claxton – OUT (hamstring)

Tre Jones – OUT (hip)

Jaylin Sellers – OUT (back)

Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams – OUT (shoulder)

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