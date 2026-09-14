The Chicago Bulls reportedly made a late-offseason run at two restricted free agents, only to strike out.

Bennedict Mathurin was the first and most widely discussed player. The Clippers guard ended up inking a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans that included a player option in the second season. Jonathan Kuminga was the other player said to be on Chicago's radar. His name entered the mix later in the process, only for him to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-year deal.

To be sure, it's unclear exactly how serious the Bulls were about bringing in either player. They undoubtedly had more flexibility than both the Pelicans and Timberwolves, meaning they could have easily made it work with Mathurin or Kuminga if they considered it a real priority.

As more information emerges in the aftermath, it does appear that Kuminga was the slightly more valued target. But don't take my word for it! The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi shared in a recent mailbag that Bryson Graham was definitely interested in linking up with the former Warriors lottery pick.

All things considered, this isn't particularly shocking. While Kuminga has been a polarizing talent, Graham was the one to take a chance on him just last season. Serving as the GM of the Atlanta Hawks alongside No. 1 Onsi Saleh, the organization traded for Kuminga at the deadline. If he was interested then, why wouldn't he be now, especially when we consider he didn't have to give up anything in the process?

The feelings have to be mutual, however, and clearly Kuminga didn't like the offer. It's now also clear that, while Graham was open to a Kuminga reunion, he was only going to let it happen on his terms. Lorenzi elaborated on that, providing more insight into why a deal never came to fruition.

Jonathan Kuminga Didn't Like Potential Bulls Role

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Joel Lorenzi, the Chicago Bulls did not guarantee Jonathan Kuminga a significant role. This meant no promises of a spot in the starting lineup or even in the closing group. Contrarily, Minnesota was willing to give Kuminga more responsibility from the jump. The fact that they should be competing for a top spot in the West also surely didn't hurt their case.

It's a mature move by the Bulls and Bryson Graham, though. Is it worth betting on the upside and talent with Kuminga? Sure, specifically at a discounted rate. But the Bulls have a pair of wings who are a lot higher on the totem pole.

Indeed, there would have been some very real questions about how Kuminga fit alongside both Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis. While Tiago Splitter could have figured out a way to stagger the three accordingly, there is no question that both would be ahead of Kuminga for the most meaningful minutes. You have to tip your cap to Graham for making that known early in the process with Kuminga. It goes to show just how invested the Bulls are in giving those two players enough of a developmental runway.

There is something to be said for getting as much talent in the building. This alone is why the Bulls were even interested in Kuminga in the first place. At the same time, this organization does have a couple of obvious players to prioritize moving forward. You also want to avoid rocking the boat any chance you get, especially when attempting to build a whole new culture behind the scenes. Does that mean Kuminga would have been a locker room nuisance? Not necessarily, but you don't want him to arrive with expectations that can't be met.

To be frank, this is why not landing Kuminga actually feels like another positive sign for this franchise. It goes to show the care that is going into each decision for this new front office, as well as how much they do believe in their current young talent.

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