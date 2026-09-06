Bulls Schedule Update: More National TV Games, CHSN Plans for Post-Stacey King

When the Chicago Bulls' schedule dropped last month, the NBA wasn't too kind to the revamped Bulls. Tiago Splitter's squad was handed a mere three nationally televised games. They were given zero on Amazon Prime and only one apiece on ESPN, Peacock, and NBC. The latter will mark their first on NBC since the network returned to airing games ahead of 2025-26.

To be sure, it's hard to blame the league office for the limited national exposure. The Bulls are very clearly in rebuild mode and aren't projected to win many games. At the same time, is it crazy to think they could be pretty darn fun?

Caleb Wilson alone could be a reason to tune in to games, especially after his electric Summer League performance. Matas Buzelis is also coming off a successful Year 2 and may very well put himself in the Most Improved Player conversation. Add in Josh Giddey's transition playmaking, Norman Powell's sparkplug shooting, and the potential upside of Dailyn Swain, and the Bulls might easily prove more entertaining than meets the eye.

Perhaps this is why a couple more nationally televised games were added to their slate. NBA TV announced its full schedule this past week, choosing two more games for all to see. The first will be on December 3 when the Cavaliers visit the United Center. The next will be on January 23, 2027, when Jaylen Brown and LeBron James' 76ers come to town.

Five nationally televised games still feel a tad slim for a team with someone like Wilson, but it's enough for the Bulls to show they deserve some more! Networks are always flexing games as the season goes on, so let's see if the Bulls can earn extra national attention.

Plans for Post-Stacey King

Jun 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Sky honor Chicago Bulls legend Stacey King who passed away before the game against the Atlanta Dream at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Sun-Times' Jeff Agrest provided some more information on the Chicago Bulls' plans for the post-Stacey King era. Prior reporting noted that they will use a revolving panel to fill the color commentary spot for the time being. With that said, who would make up that panel was unknown ... until now.

Agrest named Robbie Hummel, Scott Williams, Kendall Gill, and Will Perdue as four people who will rotate through the position. Hummel is a fan-favorite commentator who is best known for his work in the college basketball universe. Meanwhile, the latter three names are all former Bulls with varying broadcast experience.

Filling King's shoes will be an impossible task. Alas, the Bulls are seemingly approaching this rough situation in the right way. They should take their time in naming an official replacement, and it never hurts to give fans some familiar faces as they try to get used to games without King.

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