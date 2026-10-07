3 Storylines to Focus on Most in the Chicago Bulls' Preseason Opener

After a little over a week of training camp prep, the Chicago Bulls are set for their first preseason battle.

Will the results of these five exhibition games mean much to the organization moving forward? Of course not. Preseason wins are as meaningful as taxes to a dog. But the process of playing those games is genuinely important, especially for such a new-look franchise.

The Bulls are going to learn a lot more about their young players, as well as begin the process of building an on-court identity in earnest. Players and coaches alike are going to take these games seriously, which means fans should too.

With that in mind, let's go over three of the most important storylines for the Bulls heading into Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns.

How Aggressive is the Defense?

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter speaks during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing has been discussed ad nauseam during Chicago Bulls training camp: Defense.

Tiago Splitter has made clear that he is a hard-nosed head coach who values physicality. Meanwhile, the Bulls have made clear that they are in a rebuilding phase, setting their sights on player development during the 2026-27 campaign. Both philosophies coincide with D being an early priority. It's the backbone of any winning team, and getting young players to understand that sooner rather than later is key.

Everyone from Splitter to Matas Buzelis to Dailyn Swain has stressed how aggressively this group plans to play defensively. The Bulls want to put more pressure on the ball, blow up pick-and-rolls, and play higher up in the halfcourt. The idea seems to be that new rim protector Nic Claxton will allow for this approach – let alone the mobility and switchability of the Bulls' wings.

Nevertheless, there is a difference between simply being aggressive and executing. This is especially true when we consider that Claxton is now sidelined for multiple weeks. Do the Bulls really have the pieces behind him to be as aggressive as Splitter wants? Better yet, is this young group disciplined enough to actually make the right reads and hit their rotations?

I guess we're about to find out! The good news is that the preseason is all about learning. Chicago doesn't need to look flawless in any one department over the next couple of weeks. However, the way they come out in Game 1 will give us a much better idea of exactly what Splitter hopes to accomplish.

Who is in the Early Circle of Trust?

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tiago Splitter admitted after Tuesday's practice that his rotation is going to run deep. And that is to be expected in the postseason. The head coach will communicate with his fellow coaches and performance staffers throughout the game to ensure that no one is overworked.

Additionally, now is the time to evaluate all your pieces and try a handful of different lineups. The truth is that live game action is different than practice. You never quite know what will work until you see it up against a rival team.

Still, the decisions that Splitter makes throughout the first couple of quarters on Wednesday will give us an idea of who's already in his circle of trust. The head coach already said that Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Matas Buzelis, and Caleb Wilson will act as four of the five starters. No surprise there. But who will he lean on most at the five with Claxton out? Might he like two-way big man Tobe Awaka even more than anticipated?

The real decision to keep an eye on, however, will be the 7th and 8th man. Splitter has praised Isaac Okoro during camp, calling him the team's best perimeter defender. Dailyn Swain has made a strong impression on his new head coach after a troublesome Summer League. Heck, even Noa Essengue has started to get back on Splitter's good side.

Buddy Hield is also destined to play a big role for a team that lacks proven shooting. As for Leonard Miller and Patrick Williams, those are two more wings that seemingly fit with how this staff wants to play.

What Splitter does in Game 1 isn't the end-all, be-all. Again, a lot is subject to change based on how these preseason games go. But it feels safe to assume that the first handful of players who show up in the second unit have a leg up on some of their training camp competition.

What is the Offensive Identity?

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may seem like a pretty generic question, but shouldn't it be on Night 1?

With defense dominating much of the conversation at the Advocate Center, it has left some questions about what this Bulls team plans to do offensively. What we do know is that Splitter wants to play uptempo. Repeatedly attacking in transition is arguably the best way to draw out the strengths of his young core.

However, what exactly the Bulls' shot appetite will be remains to be seen. Splitter's team in Portland chucked up A LOT of threes despite a blatant lack of above-average shooters. Why? They crashed the boards better than any team and made the most of second-chance points. He's stressed offensive rebounding at times this camp, so should we expect a similar philosophy?

At the same time, the Bulls have also discussed putting the ball in the hands of their two young wings more often than not. They want Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson making decisions. All things considered, that's what every Bulls fan wants to hear, but there is no doubt that learning how to effectively play off one another can take time.

This group really is a blank canvas. While that can be very exciting, it can also lead to plenty of dysfunction. Wednesday will be the Bulls' first opportunity to see if their vision can come to life, whatever it may be.

By the way, we should get a feel for how this offense wants to play, regardless of who is on the floor. The best way to establish an identity is to ensure that everyone is following it no matter the circumstances. Might it look better depending on which group is on the court? Yup! But the brand of basketball should be something that carries over throughout the game. That is, if Splitter is teaching this team right.

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