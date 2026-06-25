The Bulls Could End Up Playing a Small Part in the LaMelo Ball Blockbuster Trade

The NBA floodgates have opened.

Following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Draft, another blockbuster trade landed on the doorstep Thursday morning. ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report that LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets is headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves to team up with Anthony Edwards.

The trade cost Minnesota a steep package, which is headlined by forward Naz Reid, an unprotected first-round pick, and three future first-round pick swaps. The Timberwolves now have one of the most fascinating backcourts in the NBA as they try to continue to push for a Finals appearance in the Western Conference.

A trade of that magnitude is always going to have a domino effect. For instance, it makes the Hornets an even more interesting Eastern Conference threat. Taking a big step forward last season, moving off Ball suggests they could have some more big plans in store to push the team over the hump. One of those could be re-signing Coby White, who was expected to be one of the most intriguing free agent guards this summer.

For the Bulls, however, there is actually a more direct impact this deal could have on their offseason. It was only a few days ago that they happened to strike a trade with the Timberwolves. This transaction has yet to be processed by the league, which could open an interesting door.

Will Bulls End Up in LaMelo Ball Trade?

Jan 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Lamelo Ball (1) drives the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Keith Smith of Spotrac was quick to make an important point following the news of the LaMelo Ball trade. While there are multiple ways it can legally go through the NBA's League Office, one of the easiest ways may be to throw it into their pre-existing deal.

Earlier this week, the Timberwolves moved Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets, paving the way for Nets' big man Nic Claxton to find his way to Chicago. The Bulls gave up absolutely nothing in trade, simply absorbing Claxton's contract into their league-high cap space.

With that said, since the Bulls do plan to use their cap space, the actual trade can not be fully processed until after the NBA's moratorium period ends following free agency. This leaves room for the deal to be reconfigured over the next week or so. Might the Timberwolves and Hornets try to make that happen?

Multiple ways the LaMelo Ball trade could be completed, but unless other parts of this emerge later, the easiest path could be to fold this deal into the previously agreed to trade with the Nets, Bulls and Timberwolves.



That would solve salary-matching issues for the Wolves. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 25, 2026

If one thing is for sure, the Bulls would be wise to pick up the phone and offer up their services. There is certainly a world where either team may be willing to throw in compensation to get this deal smoothly over the finish line.

Bryson Graham even suggested again on 104.3 The Score Thursday morning that Chicago is willing to be a salary dumping ground. And with Minnesota now taking on the remaining $130.7 million on Ball's deal, they could certainly look to shed some more money. For what it's worth, they are now expected to be only $16.3 million under the second apron with more roster spots to fill.

To be clear, does any of this mean I expect the Bulls to walk away from this potential four-team deal with significantly more assets? No. It's still possible that Claxton ends up as the only piece coming back to the organization. But we can't rule out some kind of tweak to their trade return at this point, especially with how much flexibility they have remaining.

Above all else, it will just be another thing to keep an eye on over the next handful of days. I recommend giving Keith Smith a follow, by the way. He understands the cap logistics perfectly and has done a great job outlining the potential four-team construction on his timeline!

UPDATE (Random Thought):

While mulling this over some more, I also couldn't help but think about the Timberwolves new hole in the frontcourt. They have moved off their two best power forwards this week, reducing their size quite a bit. Could the Bulls lend a helping hand?

Chicago is now loaded at the wings. Jalen Smith is coming off his best season in a couple years, looking rejuvenated as a floor-spacer and multi-positional big man. He's also a pretty modest expiring contract of $9.4 million. To be sure, he could be worth keeping arond for Chicago at only 26 years old, but it might not hurt to see what the Timberwolves are willing to give up.

Something to think about!

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