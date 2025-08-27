3 Cavaliers That Must Step Up Amid Max Strus Injury News
There are still more than 50 games until the Cleveland Cavaliers play their first meaningful game of the new NBA season.
However, the Wine and Gold are already facing adversity following the team news that Max Strus would likely be out three to four months following a procedure to repair a broken foot, possibly keeping him out until late December.
Strus’ injury is a massive blow to the team, and with that, multiple members of the Wine and Gold must step up amid the news.
Dean Wade
Dean Wade has faced his fair share of injuries over the last few seasons. The Cavaliers have been able to navigate their absence due to Cleveland’s depth, but the bench is already being tested, with Strus set to start the season, and possibly Darius Garland as well.
Wade was a regular rotation player for the Cavaliers, averaging 21 minutes per game. That playing time could easily increase by five or six minutes to help make up for the three-point shooting that Cleveland will be missing in Strus’s absence.
Obviously, the Cavaliers will be looking to fill the small forward position with Strus out. With Wade’s valuable floor spacing and defense, it wouldn’t be surprising for him to start at least some games for the Cavaliers through the first half of the season.
Jaylon Tyson
Due to various reasons, the Cavaliers were easing Jaylon Tyson into his NBA career. Last year, the rookie saw most of his playing time in the G League and was in line to have a minimal role with the team this year.
Now, all of that has changed with Strus’ injury.
The Cavaliers need to fill veteran’s scrappy playstyle and three-point threat, and Tyson could be the answer to both of those. Yes, the 22-year-old will only be in his sophomore season, but the Cavaliers might ask him to step up.
De’Andre Hunter
De’Andre Hunter averaged about 25 minutes after joining the Cavaliers at the trade deadline. The amount of playing time for Hunter may not change with Strus’ injury, but his role certainly could.
Before the injury, Strus and Hunter were the leading candidates to be the wing in Cleveland’s starting lineup. Whether Hunter ends up in the starting rotation or not, the Cavaliers will almost certainly be turning to him in clutch time down the stretch as a defensive presence and a three-point threat.
It’ll also be critical that Hunter continues to shoot the ball well from behind the arc. Last season with the Cavaliers, Hunter connected on 42 percent of his shots from behind the arc, and with Strus out, Hunter’s floor spacing will be pivotal when he’s on the floor with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
