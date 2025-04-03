Cavaliers’ Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Eclipse Massive Milestone
The Cleveland Cavaliers reached 61 wins on Wednesday night and they are on the doorstep of clinching the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. While on their way to that record, the dynamic backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell did something that no other Cavs tandem has ever done before.
Garland’s first-quarter triple was his 200th of the year. With that 200th made three, he joined Mitchell, who has 225 made threes as the only two current Cavaliers in the club.
With the milestone, these two became the first-ever Cavaliers teammates to make over 200 threes in a season.
Mitchell has been as good as advertised since coming to Cleveland, but the real surprise is the leap that Garland has taken this season.
On many occasions, Mitchell has passed the responsibility to the young point guard and let him take over when the team needed it most.
So far this season, Garland is averaging 20.6 points per game on a career-best 47 percent shooting to go along with 6.7 assists per game. He has been the catalyst for a team that has all the pieces necessary to win a Championship.
There have been many legendary players that have worn the wine and gold, but none have reached the milestone that Mitchell and Garland have now accomplished. If they are able to make a run in this year’s NBA Playoffs and hoist the trophy in June, they will have a real opportunity to overtake LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as the best teammates to ever put the Cleveland uniform on.
That is a massive honor that will only come to life if they are able to accomplish the main task at hand, which is winning an NBA Championship.