Cavaliers Star Lists His Top Three Ball Handlers and His Answer Might Surprise You
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has elevated himself into the elite group of point guards in the NBA. He is now in the same conversation with the likes of some of the top names in the league.
On Tuesday on the “Run It Back” podcast, Garland was asked who the top three ball handlers are in the league. His answer is an elite group of guys:
1. Darius Garland
2. Kyrie Irving
3. Stephen Curry
To be fair, Garland did try to not include himself, but host and former NBA player Lou Williams convinced him to start with himself. Irving and Curry are elite company to keep.
Both of those players have deep ties to the history of Cleveland. They were the faces of the three-year run from 2015 to 2018 that featured one of the greatest Finals ever in 2016. Curry was saved by injuries in 2015 and Kevin Durant in 2017 and 2018 or else it would have been a more even rivalry between the Cavs and Warriors.
Garland’s play this year has elevated himself into the elite category of guards in the league. He has taken that next step towards stardom and now he faces a playoff run that could catapult him to the top of the list.
This year, Garland is averaging 20.6 points on a career-best 47.2 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from the three-point line. He marks over six assists per night and is a huge reason as to why the Cavs have the best record in the Eastern Conference.
If he is able to conquer this year’s playoff run and propel the Cavaliers to a championship, no one will be allowed to argue anything differently. Time will tell if he is going to join that group, but in his eyes, he is already there.