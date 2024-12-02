Cavaliers Discussed Trading For Hornets Forward Last Offseason, Per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers brought back almost the exact same roster they finished last season with.
Whether or not the team would make any major moves was one of the focal points of the offseason, but Koby Altman and crew ultimately decided that continuity was their best course of action.
That said, it certainly sounds like Cleveland's front office was pretty busy discussing different deals around the NBA over the summer. One player who apparently was at the center of some conversation was Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin.
"Cody Martin and future second-round draft picks from Charlotte were discussed in sign-and-trade conversations for Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro this summer, which fell through once Okoro agreed to re-sign with Cleveland," per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
At one point, it did not seem like Isaac Okoro would return to the Wine and Gold. Acquiring a player such as Martin would've made a lot of sense to fill that void.
Even though a deal for Martin never came to fruition over the summer, the Cavaliers can still reignite those conversations between now and the trade deadline.
One of Cleveland's biggest roster needs is more lengthy wings who can play small forward.
Martin is averaging just 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists a game while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from behind the arc.
However, the Cavs wouldn't need Matin on the floor to score; they need his above-average defense.
Dean Wade's ankle injury has exposed Cleveland's defensive gameplan, and it's clear the Cavaliers must address this even when he's healthy. Martin has a defensive rating of 112, averaging 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks a game.
It'll be interesting to see if any more reports indicate that the Cavaliers still have interest in Martin.