Cleveland Cavaliers HC Kenny Atkinson Gives Major Compliment To Jaylon Tyson
Some people just have it while others have to work their tail off for it. For Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson, he has to work for everything that he gets on the court, and so far into year two, he is doing just that.
A month ago, Tyson was looking at being just another bench player again for next year’s version of the Cavaliers. That was until Cleveland stayed put in free agency and then moved guard Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Lonzo Ball.
The trade shook up Cleveland’s roster and opened up a spot for Tyson that he needs to take advantage of.
During Cleveland’s summer league game on Thursday, head coach Kenny Atkinson gave Tyson the highest compliment that he could.
“Greg (Anthony), you know how this goes. There are guys that want to make the league, they are trying hard and they are practicing hard. Then, there are guys who are desperate to make it. I’ll put Jaylon Tyson in that unique group. He just lives and breathes it.”
Atkinson would further go on to describe him as a 10-year vet, explaining the maturity that he has to know what he needs to do and to get it done.
The opening for Tyson is there, and the Cavs need him to step up and fill the role. Cleveland’s roster heading into next season is going to be very revamped, with only a couple of strategic moves.
The addition of Ball has the potential to be a game changer for Cleveland, and the rise of Tyson and Craig Porter Jr., amongst others, are not only highly anticipated, but desperately needed in Cleveland.
The Cavs are in win-now mode. They have placed themselves in the position to make a run for the NBA Finals this year, and as we saw last season, they are going to need every single guy to contribute to continue their winning ways.