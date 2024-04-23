Jarrett Allen Makes Cavaliers History In Game 2 Win Over Magic
There’s a short list of players who have accomplished what Jarrett Allen did against the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers took a commanding 2-0 series and a key piece to that success is what JA has done in the first time games.
Allen finished Game 2 with 16 points, 20 rebounds, and three assists. He becomes just the third player in Cavaliers franchise history to record 20+ rebounds in a single playoff game.
The other two who do this are Kevin Love (June 2017) and Brad Daugherty (May 1993). Daugherty was actually in attendance for the game as he was the color commentator for the Bally Sports Cleveland broadcast.
Nine of JA’s rebounds came on the offensive end which is also a significant number in Cavalier record books. Allen is one of just two other players who have recorded the amount of offensive rebounds in a playoff game. The others are Hot Rod Williams (April 1992) and Tristan Thompson (May 2016, May 2018).
The offensive rebounds proved to be pivotal in the Game 2 win. The Cavaliers finished with 18 second-chance points thanks to all of the extra opportunities Allen gave his team.
“I can’t say enough. He’s been phenomenal,” said J.B. Bickerstaff after the game. “Understanding what is necessary and then going and doing whatever he can to impact it. We knew that this series was going to be won in the interior. We knew we were going to have to do a great job on the boards. Back-to-back nights he’s taken it upon himself to make sure we win that battle.”
The series hasn’t won yet though. Allen is going to keep playing at a high level as Game 3 shifts to Orlando. The Magic will certainly be playing with extra physicality and energy being on their home floor.