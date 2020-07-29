AllCavs
Former NBA center Stoudemire named MVP of Israeli title game

Sam Amico

Maccabi Tel Aviv center and NBA free agent Amar'e Stoudemire has been named MVP of the championship game after lifting his team to the Israeli league title.

Stoudemire and Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated Macabi Rishon by an 86-81 count to win the title. Stoudemire scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and knocked down a couple of key baskets late to put it away.

Stoudemire, 37, spent time in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat from 2002-16. His best years came with the "Seven Seconds or Less" Suns alongside point guard Steve Nash (2002-10).

Stoudemire he has spent the previous four years overseas, including a stint in China. He signed with Macabbi Tel Aviv in January.'

Last summer, he worked out in front of several NBA teams in Las Vegas but was never signed. So it's hard to say if he'll draw NBA interest during the next offseason, expected to take place in the fall.

Projected NBA lottery pick Deni Avdija was named Israeli league Player of the Year. At 19, Avdija was the youngest ever to receive the award.

