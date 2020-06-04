Charge's banner year comes to end as G League cancels season

Just like that of every other team in the NBA G League, the Canton Charge's season has reached an end.

That's because G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced Thursday that the 2019-20 season has been cancelled.

The Charge were 29-14 and four games behind the Wisconsin Heard for first place in the Eastern Conference when the league went on hiatus March 12. Canton had also already clinched a playoff spot.

The Charge are the Cleveland Cavaliers' minor league affiliate.

"We understand that the decision to cancel the remainder of the NBA G League season was extremely complex and a very difficult one to make," Charge officials said in a statement. "We will be left to wonder what could have been, as we were on track for one of the most successful seasons in Canton Charge history."

The cancellation of the G League season was announced on the same day that the NBA's Board of Governors approved a plan to resume the NBA season at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Fla. Twenty-two of the NBA's 30 teams are scheduled to return to action July 31.

The Cavs were not among the teams in playoff contention that will continue the season. So both their season and the Charge's ended on the same day.

"We will channel our energy and focus into listening to the needs of our Stark County community and helping impact positive change in any way that we can," the Charge's statement read. "We look forward to the opportunity to return to the court and play for Charge Nation again when the 2020-21 NBA G League Season begins."

While a date has not been determined for the 2020-21 G League season, the NBA has scheduled Dec. 1 as its own date to begin.

Levi Randolph and Malik Newman ended the season as the Charge's leading scorers at 16.9 and 16.1 points per game, respectively. (Click here for full team stats.)

The Charge are coached by Galion, Ohio native and Kent State product Nate Reinking.