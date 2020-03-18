AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Former NBA Players Return To China As CBA Prepares To Resume

Sam Amico

Former NBA players who left the Chinese Basketball Association during the onset of the coronavirus outbreak are returning to complete the season, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

The CBA is scheduled to resume the regular season during the first week of April behind closed doors. Per usual, the playoffs will begin immediately after.

According to Carchia, the list of Americans or former NBA players who have already landed back in China includes Donatas Motiejunas, Ray McCallum, Pooh Jeter, Kyle Fogg, Arnett Moultrie and Sonny Weems.

Also, Ty Lawson, MarShon Brooks and Jeremy Lin are headed back within the next few days, Carchia added.

Lance Stephenson, Jerryd Bayless and Tyler Hansbrough are among the other former NBA players who played in China earlier this season. Their status has not yet been determined.

The CBA ruled that players who do not return and honor their contracts will be banned for playing in the league for three years.

The number of COVID-19 cases in China have reportedly subsided significantly in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the NBA continues to be on hiatus and test its players for the virus.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers Instruct Players To Self-Quarantine For 14 Days

LA was last team to play Nets, who had four players test positive for COVID-19.

Sam Amico

Four Members Of Nets Test Positive For COVID-19

Team tested players over weekend, according to report.

Sam Amico

Teams Deciding On Season-Ticket Renewals As NBA At Financial Standstill

League and teams trying to determine next steps in terms of both basketball and business.

Sam Amico

Silver, NBA Owners Set For Another Conference Call

Board of Governors expected to discuss multiple possibilities as league continues hiatus.

Sam Amico

Could NBA Hold Games In G-League Arenas Upon Return?

League said to be bouncing around idea of potentially playing in empty affiliate buildings.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves High On Re-Signing Rising Beasley

Recently acquired shooting guard had been playing best basketball of career with Minnesota.

Sam Amico

NBA Hoping For 70-Game Season In Order To Deliver To RSNs

League keeping fingers crossed that abbreviated regular season and playoffs can be completed at some point.

Sam Amico

NBA Stands To Lose Nearly $500M If Season Canceled

Possibility of major financial losses said to be one reason some expect that season will resume at some point.

Sam Amico

NBA Extends Ban On Full Team Practices

Teams permitted to hold individual player workouts, but not much else.

Sam Amico

Odds Appear Stacked Against NBA Completing Season

The league may have to end its 2019-20 season without crowning a champion because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sam Amico

by

Picket_Fence