Former NBA Players Return To China As CBA Prepares To Resume

Former NBA players who left the Chinese Basketball Association during the onset of the coronavirus outbreak are returning to complete the season, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

The CBA is scheduled to resume the regular season during the first week of April behind closed doors. Per usual, the playoffs will begin immediately after.

According to Carchia, the list of Americans or former NBA players who have already landed back in China includes Donatas Motiejunas, Ray McCallum, Pooh Jeter, Kyle Fogg, Arnett Moultrie and Sonny Weems.

Also, Ty Lawson, MarShon Brooks and Jeremy Lin are headed back within the next few days, Carchia added.

Lance Stephenson, Jerryd Bayless and Tyler Hansbrough are among the other former NBA players who played in China earlier this season. Their status has not yet been determined.

The CBA ruled that players who do not return and honor their contracts will be banned for playing in the league for three years.

The number of COVID-19 cases in China have reportedly subsided significantly in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the NBA continues to be on hiatus and test its players for the virus.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.