Director: Bulls documentary 'The Last Dance' still isn't finished

While ESPN's "The Last Dance" is all the rage, and Sunday's episodes will put us past the halfway mark of the 10-part documentary, there is still work to be done, director Jason Hehir told the Boston Globe.

“It’s a bit of a crazy time because we’re still at work on the end of the doc, and normally you don’t really get to see people responding to it until you’re completely done with a finished product," Hehir said.

“But because of the move-up off the schedule, things are just a little bit slower because we’re going from a multimillion-dollar edit facility to our apartments. I’m surprised that my desktop doesn’t have smoke coming out the sides of it at this point."

"The Last Dance" is based on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, and has been the most viewed documentary in the network's history.

One of Sunday night's episodes will be dedicated to Kobe Bryant and explore Jordan's relationship with the late Los Angeles Lakers legend. Other than that, much is unknown about how some of the upcoming episodes may look.

"But to see a positive response is a boost for everybody to say, 'All right, let’s finish this thing as strong as we can,'" Hehir told the Globe.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.