Shaq: Las Vegas under consideration for NBA relocation

Multiple teams are up for sale and Las Vegas is one city the NBA would consider if it decided on relocation, Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal said on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

While O'Neal is not considered an NBA "insider," most former players are extremely well-connected -- especially former players who are studio analysts on TNT and NBA TV, such as O'Neal.

"I heard through the grapevine that there are a couple teams for sale and one may be going to Vegas," O'Neal said.

He did not reveal which teams are up for sale or considering Las Vegas as a possible landing spot.

If true, Shaq's statement wouldn't be a huge surprise. The NBA was already suffering a bit financially prior to the coronavirus pandemic. But like most other businesses, it is struggling to generate interest and business during a globla shutdown.

That said, most around the league contacted by SI.com believe if the league ever does decide on relocation or expansion, Seattle would be the first city to warrant consideration.

Las Vegas currently has two professional sports teams -- the NHL's Golden Knights, who came into existence in 2017, and the NFL's Raiders, who are scheduled to kick off their first season in Vegas this fall.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.