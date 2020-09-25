SI.com
Eighty-one percent of NBA owners' political donations going to Republican Party

Sam Amico

NBA owners have donated significantly more to the Republicans than Democrats ahead of the November presidential election, according to a wide-ranging report from John Gonzalez of The Ringer.

Since the election cycle started in 2019, per The Ringer, 80.9 percent of political donations from NBA owners have gone to Republicans, with 18.4 percent to Democrats. (The miniscule remaining percentage has gone to bipartisan causes.)

Federal Election Commission records show NBA owners have made $14.9 million in donations to Republican politicians overall, The Ringer revealed.

Furthermore, five NBA owners have contributed directly to President Donald Trump -- the Los Angeles Lakers' Jim Buss, Orlando Magic's Dan DeVos, New York Knicks' James Dolan, Houston Rockets' Tilman Fertitta and San Antonio Spurs' Juliana Holt.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks' Wes Edens and Marc Lasry, Washington Wizards' Ted Leonsis, Sacramento Kings' Vivek Ranadive, Boston Celtics' Wyc Grousbeck and Lakers' Jeanie Buss have donated strictly to Democrats.

Along with that, the report revealed that the 10 owners who have donated the most to political causes gave more than 75 percent of those political contributions to Republican causes.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told The Ringer he does not donate to politicians. “I strongly value my independence," he said in an email.

He added, "I talk to owners and players who are 'conservative' when it comes to financial issues but simultaneously very 'liberal' when it comes to social issues."

Trump recently addressed the NBA's sagging television ratings, telling Clay Travis of OutKick, "I think the NBA’s in big trouble — bigger trouble than they understand.”

