President Trump: The NBA is in 'bigger trouble than they understand'

President Donald Trump conducted his first interview exclusive to sports since taking office in 2016 and predicted bad things for the future of the NBA.

Trump was speaking to OutKick founder Clay Travis on FOX Sports Radio on Tuesday and suggested that the decision of coaches and players to kneel for the national anthem is a big reason for the decline in television ratings.

"I think it’s horrible for basketball ratings. They’re down to very, very low numbers," Trump told Travis. "People are angry about it. They have enough politics with guys like me. They don’t need more as they’re going up for the shot. There was a nastiness about the NBA and the way it was done. I think the NBA’s in big trouble — bigger trouble than they understand.”

The president is correct about one thing, as the league's TV ratings reportedly have been on a downward spiral since the start of the season.

According to a late February report from Sports Business Daily, national television viewership for NBA games had nosedived 12 percent since the end of the season compared to 2018-19.

The league has resumed the season at Walt Disney World near Orlando, but the seeding games haven't done much to raise those numbers, per reports.

Along with that, the NBA has come under fire from lawmakers and fans for staying silent on human rights violations in China, including reported player abuse at NBA training academies located in the communist nation.

(One coach who worked at the NBA academy in China told ESPN, "Imagine you have a kid who's 13, 14 years old, and you've got a grown coach who is 40 years old hitting your kid. We're part of that. The NBA is part of that.")

Trump also discussed the NFL with Travis, the president saying he is hopeful the league has a season this fall, but won't support kneeling for the anthem.

"I would say this — if they don’t stand for the national anthem I hope they don’t open," Trump told Travis. "But other than that I’d love to see them open and we’re doing everything possible to get them open. They can protest in other ways. I don’t think they should they should protest our flag or our country.”