Rockets owner: GM Morey will return, handle coaching search

Sam Amico

The Houston Rockets may have lost their coach but team owner Tilman Fertitta says the general manager will return.

Fertitta spoke to CNBC when the topic of GM Daryl Morey's future was raised.

"Daryl Morey's job is safe," Fertitta said. "I'm sure he's going to pick the right head coach."

Morey is a product of Medina (Ohio) Highland High School and will be looking to replace Mike D'Antoni, whose contract expired. D'Antoni told the players Sunday he is moving on.

"It begins and end with the general manager," Fertitta said of the Rockets' coaching search. "That's why you have a basketball operations team. They'll make a recommendation to me. I'm the sign-off guy. I wouldn't know how to interview a basketball coach."

Morey began his career with the Rockets as an assistant general manager in 2006, after serving a stint in the Boston Celtics' front office. He succeeded Carroll Dawson as Rockets GM in 2007.

Los Angeles Clippers assistants Tyronn Lue and Sam Cassell, and ESPN analyst and ex-Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy are among those who have already been linked to the vacancy. Lue coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA championship in 2016.

