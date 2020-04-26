Wade Producing Documentary on 2008 USA 'Redeem Team'

AllCavs
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade revealed he is producing a documentary about the USA men's basketball team that won the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics, affectionately known as the "Redeem Team."

The U.S. failed to win the Gold at either the 2004 Olympics or at the 2006 FIBA World Cup. They returned to the top in '08 in Beijing and have remained there since.

“We’re doing a documentary on the 2008 Redeem Team… It’s something that we’ve been working on for the last year or so," Wade said on the Platform podcast. "For me, that was a big year, 2008. I had to kind of redeem myself, because everybody thought I was done. 

"But that was an amazing time, man, and that team, man? Oh my gosh."

