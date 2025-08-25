3 Questions For The Cavaliers Heading Into Next NBA Season
We aren’t too far away from the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball being back at Rocket Arena. The Wine and Gold are entering a pivotal season, but there are still several unknowns surrounding this team.
Here are three questions concerning the Cavaliers as the next NBA season approaches.
Who Will Be The Starting Small Forward?
When healthy, the Cavaliers’ starting lineup is all but finalized. The only final decision Kenny Atkinson needs to make is who he will start at the small forward position.
The two players in contention for the spot are De’Andre Hunter and Max Strus.
A compelling argument can be made for either player to start. Hunter is a more well-rounded and elite defender, and has few holes in his game. On the other hand, Strus could be a better fit in the starting five, given his three-point threat and ability to help space the floor.
At this point, Strus is probably the leading candidate to begin the season as the starting wing, but it will be interesting to see if anything changes during training camp and preseason.
How Big Of A Role Will Jaylon Tyson Have?
Isaac Okoro’s absence seemingly paved the way for a player such as Jaylon Tyson to have a larger role with the Cavaliers next season. Atkinson even recently admitted that he’s a big fan of the sophomore forward.
However, how big a role with Tyson truly have in Cleveland this year?
The Cavaliers already have a crowded rotation and a strong bench group. When healthy, De’Andre Hunter, Lonzo Ball, Larry Nance Jr., Sam Merrill, and Dean Wade are all reserves who will all be ahead of Tyson on the depth chart.
Tyson has the potential to be a solid three-and-D player in the NBA, but how big a role he truly has with the Cavaliers remains to be seen.
Cleveland’s Point Guards
Will Darius Garland be ready for the start of the season after undergoing toe surgery? Who will start in his place if he’s not? Will Lonzo Ball play in back-to-backs this season? Is Craig Porter Jr. ready to be a regular member of the rotation and lead the second unit on his own?
There are so many question marks surrounding Cleveland’s point guards heading into the season, and we’ll likely have very few answers to these unknowns until training camp and the preseason begin.
