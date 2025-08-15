4 Key Dates, Games On Cleveland Cavaliers 2025-26 Schedule
The Cleveland Cavaliers' 2025-25 schedule is here. As the Wine and Gold get ready for another season, here are five dates and games that fans should have circled on their calendars and be prepared to tune in to this year.
Nov. 21 vs. Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers prematurely ended Cleveland’s season in what was largely a lopsided five-game series. The first time these two teams will face off since their playoff battle will be on November 21, at Rocket Arena.
The Pacers will be missing two of the core players from their series win over the Cavaliers: Tyrese Haliburton will miss the season with a ruptured Achilles, and Myles Turner is now on the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, there are plenty of players on the roster who played a key role in the upset, such as Pascal Siakam, Benedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and TJ McConnell.
The Cavaliers will want to prove a point against Indiana. Plus, this game will be part of the NBA Cup, making this playoff rematch carry extra weight earlier in the season.
Dec. 25 @ New York Knicks
With how much success Cleveland has had over the last few years, it’s shocking that it’s been almost a decade since the Wine and Gold have played on Christmas Day. All of that is changing, though, as the Cavaliers are set to face off against the New York Knicks on December 25.
The history between the Cavaliers and Knicks has been well documented: the Donovan Mitchell connection, the teams’ playoff series in 2023, and these should be the top two teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
Yes, it’s on a holiday, but fans shouldn’t be disappointed tuning into Cavs-Knicks on Christmas afternoon.
Jan. 19 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Last year, the Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder combined for one of the best regular-season games the NBA has seen in recent years. With the majority of the rosters remaining the same, fans could be in line for something very similar this season.
January 19 will be the first time the Cavaliers and Thunder meet up during the 2025-26 season. With the number of stars and talent on each team, this matchup is destined to come down to the last few possessions.
These two teams match up extremely well with one another: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley vs. Jalen Williams, Darius Garland vs. Lu Dort, Jarrett Allen vs. Chet Holmgren.
Who knows? January 19th’s matchup could very well end up being a preview of the 2026 NBA Finals.
Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James doesn’t have too many more seasons left before arguably the greatest player in the history of the game decides to retire.
Maybe next year will be it for The King, and if it is, LeBron’s potentially last game in Cleveland could be on January 28 when the Los Angeles Lakers come to town.
LeBron has been greeted with cheers and ovations every time he’s returned to Cleveland ever since he helped win the 2016 Finals for the franchise. Considering he’s undoubtedly in the twilight of his playing career, this game at Rocket Arena won’t be one to miss.
