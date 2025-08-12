Former Cavaliers Forward Signs Deal Overseas
A former forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers has found a new home overseas.
According to a recent report from HoopsHype, former Cavaliers forward Isaiah Mobley has signed a deal with Turkish team Manisa BB for the 2025-26 season, a club in the Turkish Basketbol Süper Ligi.
Mobley, also the brother of Cavaliers' big man and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley, navigates his way to Turkey after spending the past three years in the league.
Mobley was a member of the Cavaliers for two years from 2022 to 2024, ultimately suiting up in 22 regular season games while being on a two-way contract throughout. In those showings, he averaged 2.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists on 42.3% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three. He started his career with Cleveland as their 49th-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Coming into the league, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward was a three-year player for USC, his brother's alma mater, even finding his way to an All-Pac 12 Team during his 2022 campaign. Across his three years there, he played in 95 games to average 10.1 points on 46.0% shooting along with 7.0 rebounds,
For his most recent season, he was a part of the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2024-25 season, but was only on the roster for a single game: their last matchup of the year vs. the Chicago Bulls– a game he finished with six points, four rebounds, five assists, along with a block and a steal, and a contest ultimately lost 102-22. A short, yet solid sample size from the former second round pick.
Now, Mobley finds his way to a new situation in Turkey. In the process, he'll be filling in alongside some other former NBA talents. Names like former Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee, former first round pick Troy Brown Jr., and former Brooklyn Nets guard Chris Choizza, among others.
It remains to be seen if his next stop in Turkey will be a stepping stone into another role in the NBA, but at least for the season on the horizon, Mobley will be taking on a new challenge overseas.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Former Cavaliers Guard Javonte Green Signs With Rival, Per Report
MORE: Cavaliers See Themselves as Title Contenders
MORE: Cavaliers' Star Duo Cement Spot Among East's Best
MORE: Former Cavaliers Forward Traded to Utah Jazz