Kyrie Irving Breaks Down His LeBron James, Cavaliers Fallout
One of the more shocking trade requests within the past decade of NBA history has been that of Kyrie Irving asking out from the Cleveland Cavaliers during the summer of 2017– only one year removed from the franchise's historic 2016 NBA Finals victory and 3-1 comeback, and ultimately a desire to move elsewhere from the team that had hosted LeBron James and made three-straight championship appearances.
For Irving, it wasn't about another Finals run; it was about taking that next step in his playing career to become that aspired main star. And on a roster that headlined a talent like LeBron, such a result was never in the cards. Therefore, the blockbuster trade to the Boston Celtics went down weeks later, where the 2011 number-one pick would go on to get that coveted opportunity.
Irving having ill feelings towards playing with James was never the true issue, though that's a storyline that spun out of control once leaving. But now, eight years later, Irving himself spoke about his divorce with both James and the Cavaliers, effectively ironing out any confusion that may have transpired.
During a recent Twitch stream, Irving turned the clock back to 2017 and discussed his split with the Cavaliers, where the main takeaway was clear: for Irving, it was simply his time to move on.
"When you're playing with someone like [James], or somebody you like to compare him to, it's a different animal," Irving said. "It's a different journey; you're automatically expected to be at the top of the league. Every time you play with [James], it's going to be a lot of media attention, a lot of narratives, spun narratives, politics, a lot of s--- that people don't see in front of the camera. And for me, I was just a young person trying to figure it out. It's not that I disliked playing with [James] at any time; it was just literally my time to move on."
Irving also went back to when he was first drafted by the Cavaliers in 2011, noting that during those dark days before James had made his return to Cleveland, he was a bad loser with bad habits, wishing he could've started his career with a team he saw better fit to help build and develop him than how thinfs inevitably panned out.
"I would've loved to choose the franchise I wanted to go to," Irving said. "I would've loved to develop next to some of my favorite players. Being a young player, when you're on a team that's not winning a lot of games, it's a lot of bad habits that form, and that's what ended up happening to me when I was very young. I had a lot of bad habits. I was not a winner; I was not a good loser at all. I take my accountability; I had a lot of bad habits. That came from losing games and trying to get buckets all the time. I know it may have been beautiful for everybody to watch and get all the highlights and accolades, but all I really wanted to do was win."
Irving didn't leave without making his mark, as he logged four All-Star appearances, an All-NBA Third-Team selection in 2015, and made one of the biggest shots in NBA history during the last moments in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
But in the end, asking out and parting ways after six seasons would be how his tenure ended in Cleveland, unraveling to be somewhat of a messy exit, all things considered. Irving would head to Boston, then to the Brooklyn Nets, and now with the Dallas Mavericks, but has yet to reach the same championship heights as he did with the Cavaliers.
Nonetheless, a compelling career arc for the former Cavaliers guard, but with hindsight 20/20, Irving might've preferred a different outcome.
