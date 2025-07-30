Analyst Gives Intriguing Take on Cavaliers' Most Critical Player
Looking at the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster from last season, as well as heading into their 2025-26 campaign on the horizon, it's clear this group has a core four players in the mix leading the way as their most impactful and talented names on board: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen–– a group that's been together for the past three seasons, but truly began to click across their latest campaign.
But, when taking a step back to glance at this Cavaliers roster, there's an interesting question concerning those top four stars: who's the most important name of the bunch?
It's a scenario Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently drew up in an intriguing hypothetical: "Who would every NBA team save if it could keep one player?" A compelling inquiry for many teams, but especially so for the Cavaliers.
Yet, in the mind of Buckley, the verdict for that honor in Cleveland comes down to two candidates: Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers' pair of All-NBA recipients from last season, and the duo of key pieces leading this group to the success they saw across their previous campaign.
"Theoretically, Cleveland is built around a core four of Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. In reality, though, there are two tiers within the quartet. As Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor shared on the heels of the Cavs' second consecutive conference semis loss, Mobley and Mitchell are 'the two untouchables."
But, when narrowed down to just one single name, Buckey gave the edge to Mobley rather than Mitchell, labeling him as what could be "the more impactful centerpiece."
"It's really difficult not to go with Mitchell, since his stardom effectively validated their ascension, and his shot-making will play a massive part in whether their championship dreams are realized. And yet, the younger, cheaper Mobley might still wind up as the more impactful centerpiece. If the 24-year-old can further the offensive gains he made this past season, you could be looking at the kind of two-way versatility that allows him to thrive alongside players of all styles."
When pinned to just select one player from the Cavaliers' core, Mobley might just be the one to edge out Mitchell, regardless of whether Mitchell did earn his way to All-NBA First-Team this past year. He's a younger, more versatile, and more impactful two-way presence than what Mitchell provides, playing in his favor for such a scenario.
For the meantime, though, the Cavaliers have both stars in the fold for the foreseeable future– good news for them and their title aspirations.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Cavaliers Urged to Make Controversial Offseason Move
MORE: Previewing Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2K26 Player Ratings
MORE: Cavaliers Land Major Praise for Lonzo Ball Trade
MORE: Wild NBA Trade Idea Reunites LeBron James, Cavaliers in 3-Team Deal
MORE: NBA Insider Provides Update On Cavaliers Trade Plans for Forward