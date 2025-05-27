Cavs Insider

Analyst Names Cleveland Cavaliers 'Dream' Trade Targets

A Giannis Antetokounmpo trade would be a dream scenario for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mar 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) runs down the court after making a basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the best teams in the NBA last regular season.

However, once the playoffs progressed, injuries and a relentless Indiana Pacers team exposed Cleveland's biggest flaws.

If the Cavaliers were to make any major moves this offseason, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz named three "dream trade targets" the Wine and Gold would love to add to their roster.

The three players the analyst believes would be perfect fits in Kenny Atkinson's system are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Isaiah Stewart.

Isaiah Stewart (28) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Luke Travers (33) go after the ball
Mar 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Luke Travers (33) go after the ball in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The only way the Milwaukee Bucks would likely entertain an Antetokounmpo trade is if Evan Mobley were involved in the deal.

Swartz noted, "Staying patient with the 23-year-old Defensive Player of the Year is likely what the Cavs will end up doing, although it would be foolish to not at least check the asking price for the two-time MVP."

As for Finney-Smith and Stewart, Swartz believes, "Finney-Smith would be a superb 3-and-D starting power forward if Jarret Allen is traded and the Cavaliers move Mobley to center. Stewart is one of the toughest players in the NBA who could start alongside Mobley or serve as a third big in this rotation."

It's easy to see how each of these three players would fit into Cleveland's system and why the analyst views them as dream targets for the Cavaliers.

An Antetokounmpo trade feels fairly unlikely, but if the Cavaliers navigate the pieces and salary to acquire either DFS or Stewart, they would be clear upgrades to Cleveland's roster heading into next season.

