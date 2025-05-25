Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Are 'In Danger' Of Losing Two Key Free Agents, Per Report

An NBA insider believes the Cleveland Cavaliers are at risk of losing both Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill in free agency.

Tommy Wild

Nov 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in store for an interesting summer.

The front office doesn't need to make any blockbuster moves to make the team a championship contender, but their salary cap situation will make it more difficult to make many major moves.

Cleveland must focus on retaining its key role players in free agency before making any other big-time trades or signings. This includes signing Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill.

However, that's easier said than done, and one NBA insider believes Cleveland could lose both on the open market.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported, "The Cavs are entering the second apron next season with two valued bench players, Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill, headed to unrestricted free agency."

"They are in danger of losing one or both — and could face having to trade another player to re-sign them, even though team president Koby Altman said last week that team ownership has given him the green light to spend to keep the team together."

"Once again, though, the challenge for Cleveland and other second apron teams isn't just the balance sheet but the punitive penalties that rob the ability to manage rosters. Going deeper into the apron just makes it all that much harder to get out of it, which is guaranteed to be a forced reality at some point."

Sam Merrill (5) celebrates after hitting a three point basket
Mar 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jerome has already reportedly drawn interest from multiple teams, including one of the Western Conference's contenders.

Merrill may not have Jerome's flashy stats, but he's turned into a more than solid three-and-D player in Kenny Atkinson's system and could plug into just about any other roster and be an impact player.

It will be interesting to see if the front office allows one or both Jerome and Merrill to walk or what the Cavaliers will have to do to bring them back.

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

