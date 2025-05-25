Cavaliers Are 'In Danger' Of Losing Two Key Free Agents, Per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in store for an interesting summer.
The front office doesn't need to make any blockbuster moves to make the team a championship contender, but their salary cap situation will make it more difficult to make many major moves.
Cleveland must focus on retaining its key role players in free agency before making any other big-time trades or signings. This includes signing Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill.
However, that's easier said than done, and one NBA insider believes Cleveland could lose both on the open market.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported, "The Cavs are entering the second apron next season with two valued bench players, Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill, headed to unrestricted free agency."
"They are in danger of losing one or both — and could face having to trade another player to re-sign them, even though team president Koby Altman said last week that team ownership has given him the green light to spend to keep the team together."
"Once again, though, the challenge for Cleveland and other second apron teams isn't just the balance sheet but the punitive penalties that rob the ability to manage rosters. Going deeper into the apron just makes it all that much harder to get out of it, which is guaranteed to be a forced reality at some point."
Jerome has already reportedly drawn interest from multiple teams, including one of the Western Conference's contenders.
Merrill may not have Jerome's flashy stats, but he's turned into a more than solid three-and-D player in Kenny Atkinson's system and could plug into just about any other roster and be an impact player.
It will be interesting to see if the front office allows one or both Jerome and Merrill to walk or what the Cavaliers will have to do to bring them back.
