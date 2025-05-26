Cavaliers-Celtics Blockbuster Trade Proposal Swaps All-Stars in Stunning Move
The Cleveland Cavaliers were unceremoniously bounced from the second round of the NBA playoffs for the second straight year, further demonstrating the fact that the Cavaliers may need to retool their roster in order to genuinely contend for a championship.
While Cleveland probably isn't moving Donovan Mitchell, there is one name we will absolutely hear floated in trade speculation again this offseason: Darius Garland.
The Cavs opted to roll with the Mitchell-Garland duo again this past year, but it may finally be time for the Cavaliers to at least seriously consider splitting up the two All-Star guards.
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has offered a wild trade idea in which Cleveland would send Garland to the Boston Celtics and receive Jaylen Brown in return.
"For the Cavaliers, Jaylen Brown is the exact sort of player they have been searching for ever since LeBron James took his talents to Malibu Beach," Cornelissen wrote. "He is a two-way wing with legitimate size, allowing him to defend all manner of wings and forwards and also take advantage against smaller players on offense. He can score, shoot and is a decent playmaker. He also has a Finals MVP to his name, a flashing beacon to his ability to elevate his game in the playoffs."
Cornelissen added that because Brown makes quite a bit more than Garland (he will earn $53.1 million next season), Cleveland would have to include another player to make salaries match or get another team involved.
While the Cavs would surely love to move Garland for Brown, the question is whether or not the Celtics would seriously consider it.
Boston does have new ownership now, and the fresh regime may very well want to cut some salary. Plus, Jayson Tatum is slated to miss all of next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles. But would the C's actually move Brown, and if they did, would they want Garland, a smaller guard who is well known for his defensive struggles?
Not only that, but it seems hard to imagine the Celtics shipping Brown to a playoff rival.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers Are 'In Danger' Of Losing Two Key Free Agents, Per Report
MORE: Analyst Identifies Major Challenge Cavaliers Face After Star's Award
MORE: NBA Insider Reveals Cavaliers' True Feelings on Evan Mobley
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Linked to Interesting NBA Free Agency Target
MORE: Three Questions The Cleveland Cavaliers Must Answer This Offseason