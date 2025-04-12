Cavs Insider

Analyst Predicts Cleveland Cavaliers Coach To Win Prestigious Award

One NBA writer believes Kenny Atkinson will win the NBA's Coach of the Year this season.

Tommy Wild

Mar 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers roster didn't change much from the end of last season to the beginning of this year.

However, the team has looked like a completely different unit since they took the floor back in October, and a lot of that has to do with the impact new head coach Kenny Atkinson has made on the team.

Because of this effect, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report predicts that Atkinson will be named the NBA's Coach of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

The NBA writer identifies a few reasons why Cleveland's head coach will win this prestigious award.

Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) wait along side head coach Kenny Atkinson
Apr 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) wait along side head coach Kenny Atkinson to enter the game during the first half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

He first points out that Atkinson "absolutely smashed expectations, which is often important for COY winners. And it's not like there was a low bar for him to clear."

The Cavaliers were expected to be a playoff team heading into this season.

Not only did they accomplish that, but they also clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with plenty of games left to play. They also have been battling with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top record in the league all year.

Atkinson has found a way to achieve so much success while still keeping the core four fresh, which is another reason Bailey believes he deserves the award.

"[Atkinson] quickly (presumably before the season even started) figured out how to effectively stagger both the minutes and responsibilities of seemingly overlapping talents like Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland at the guard spots and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen inside."

As the analyst also points out, the Cavaliers have a top offense and defense in the NBA, and that's not an accident.

Atkinson deserves a lot of credit for his work with the Cavaliers this season and is more than deserving of winning this award.

