Analyst Predicts Cleveland Cavaliers Coach To Win Prestigious Award
The Cleveland Cavaliers roster didn't change much from the end of last season to the beginning of this year.
However, the team has looked like a completely different unit since they took the floor back in October, and a lot of that has to do with the impact new head coach Kenny Atkinson has made on the team.
Because of this effect, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report predicts that Atkinson will be named the NBA's Coach of the Year for the 2024-25 season.
The NBA writer identifies a few reasons why Cleveland's head coach will win this prestigious award.
He first points out that Atkinson "absolutely smashed expectations, which is often important for COY winners. And it's not like there was a low bar for him to clear."
The Cavaliers were expected to be a playoff team heading into this season.
Not only did they accomplish that, but they also clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with plenty of games left to play. They also have been battling with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top record in the league all year.
Atkinson has found a way to achieve so much success while still keeping the core four fresh, which is another reason Bailey believes he deserves the award.
"[Atkinson] quickly (presumably before the season even started) figured out how to effectively stagger both the minutes and responsibilities of seemingly overlapping talents like Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland at the guard spots and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen inside."
As the analyst also points out, the Cavaliers have a top offense and defense in the NBA, and that's not an accident.
Atkinson deserves a lot of credit for his work with the Cavaliers this season and is more than deserving of winning this award.
