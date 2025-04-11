Cavaliers' Kenny Atkinson Gets Honest on Potential Playoff Matchups
The Cleveland Cavaliers have already locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they can begin thinking about who they will be playing in the first round of the playoffs.
And let's be honest: that also means they should really be looking toward Round 2, when they could potentially face a very tough opponent.
Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson seems to understand that, and even though Cleveland has a couple of regular-season games remaining, he is already strategizing for the postseason.
“I find myself thinking into the future more,” Atkinson said, via Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. “I think you have to, right? Like, you have to get ahead. I believe in doing your work early. You have to plan what that looks like. It’s kind of a different sensation for me as a coach.”
The Cavs don't know for sure who they will be facing in the opening round, as it will depend on the results of the play-in tournament. But they will battle one of the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks or Detroit Pistons assuming they get past Round 1.
The Pacers in particular could represent a rather daunting matchup for the Cavaliers based on how hot Indiana has been and the fact that the Pacers made it to the conference finals last spring.
And of course, the Boston Celtics will probably be awaiting Cleveland with a berth in the NBA Finals on the line of the Cavs get that far.
The Cavaliers have been the East's top team during the regular season, but the playoffs are a different animal, so it makes sense that Atkinson is already making preparations.
We'll see if Cleveland can finally get over the hump in the coming weeks.
