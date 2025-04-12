Cavs Insider

Cavaliers All-Star Guard Returning To Form At Perfect Time

Darius Garland has again looked like an All-Star guard in the Cleveland Cavaliers' last three games.

Tommy Wild

Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and the Cavalier bench react after his three point shot against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and the Cavalier bench react after his three point shot against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just a week ago, the conversation surrounding Darius Garland was about his obvious shooting struggles since the All-Star break.

Since February's planned hiatus, the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard has only been shooting 41 percent from the floor and 33 percent from three-point range.

But it's amazing how quickly narratives can change in the NBA, including the one currently ongoing with Garland.

DG has looked phenomenal in the last three games he's played. In that stretch, the All-Star guard is averaging 21.0 points while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 26 percent from behind the arc.

It's not just his shot that has been impressive over the last week; Garland has also been key in setting up his teammates for success.

He's averaging 8.3 assists over the last three games, including a 13-assist performance in Cleveland's come-from-behind win against the New York Knicks.

Kenny Atkinson admitted Garland "Had a little dip there, which happens," but he's seeing more of what makes the guard elite.

Cleveland's coach said that one of the most encouraging parts about Garland's latest stretch has been his ability to "control the game with his speed."

Darius Garland dribbles the ball
Mar 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Garland is clearly getting his shot back and is playing loose and free again, and that's coming at the perfect time for himself and the Cavaliers.

Cleveland's final regular season game is on Sunday, and after that, it's onto the playoffs, where Cleveland will need DG to play like the All-Star version of himself for them to have the success they're looking for.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage

MORE: Cavaliers' Kenny Atkinson Gets Honest on Potential Playoff Matchups

MORE: Cavaliers Star Throws Obvious Shade at Warriors' Draymond Green

MORE: Cavaliers HC Kenny Atkinson Earns Fiery Ejection Against Pacers

MORE: Previewing The Cavaliers Potential First-Round Playoff Matchups

MORE: Cavaliers Star Hoping to Reverse Concerning Trend Before Playoffs

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News