Cavaliers All-Star Guard Returning To Form At Perfect Time
Just a week ago, the conversation surrounding Darius Garland was about his obvious shooting struggles since the All-Star break.
Since February's planned hiatus, the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard has only been shooting 41 percent from the floor and 33 percent from three-point range.
But it's amazing how quickly narratives can change in the NBA, including the one currently ongoing with Garland.
DG has looked phenomenal in the last three games he's played. In that stretch, the All-Star guard is averaging 21.0 points while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 26 percent from behind the arc.
It's not just his shot that has been impressive over the last week; Garland has also been key in setting up his teammates for success.
He's averaging 8.3 assists over the last three games, including a 13-assist performance in Cleveland's come-from-behind win against the New York Knicks.
Kenny Atkinson admitted Garland "Had a little dip there, which happens," but he's seeing more of what makes the guard elite.
Cleveland's coach said that one of the most encouraging parts about Garland's latest stretch has been his ability to "control the game with his speed."
Garland is clearly getting his shot back and is playing loose and free again, and that's coming at the perfect time for himself and the Cavaliers.
Cleveland's final regular season game is on Sunday, and after that, it's onto the playoffs, where Cleveland will need DG to play like the All-Star version of himself for them to have the success they're looking for.
