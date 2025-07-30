Analyst Raises Key Question for Cavaliers Next Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made some marginal moves over the offseason, but will largely return with a similar team that won 64 games last regular season.
The Wine and Gold are expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and, despite their playoff shortcoming, should still be considered championship contenders.
However, one analyst has still raised a key question about Cleveland’s roster.
John Schuhmann of NBA.com released his recent power rankings, and even ranked the Cavaliers at No. 1, but his key question for Cleveland is, “Can they push the defense into the top five?”
“The East is seemingly the Cavs’ to lose, but they need to be just a little bit better defensively, both so they can increase their chances of reaching the Finals and because they can’t count on the shooting being so good for a second straight season,” wrote Schuhmann.
The Cavaliers made two moves to their roster that should help propel their playmaking and defense in clutch moments.
“Both Ball and Nance should help them on that end of the floor, with the former also able to get them more opportunities in transition. Ball’s 6.4 pass-ahead passes per game over his career rank second (to James Harden’s 6.7) among all players over the last eight years, according to Second Spectrum tracking.”
Personnel isn’t the issue for Cleveland; Evan Mobley and Jarrett are arguably the best defensive frontcourt in the league, De’Andre Hunter is an elite stopper on the perimeter, and Ball and Nance’s addition should greatly help.
It will be interesting to see how Kenny Atkinson creates his lineups and if they’ll be designed with defense-first in mind.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Cavaliers Urged to Make Controversial Offseason Move
MORE: NBA Insider Gives Major Update On Possible Cavaliers' Move For LeBron James
MORE: NBA Analyst Gives Bold Take After Cavaliers Offseason
MORE: Previewing Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2K26 Player Ratings