Brian Windhorst Gets Honest on Cavaliers, Darius Garland Trade Rumors
With the latest announcement of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland undergoing toe surgery to take him out of action for a reported five to six months, it effectively adds an interesting layer to any potential trade conversations that may center around the two-time All-Star guard later this summer.
Following the Cavs' playoff elimination and before his announced injury, there had been a bit of lingering chatter as to what the near future could hold for Garland and the chances he could get shipped out to another team after six years, if the right offer came their way.
But, when asking NBA insider Brian Windhorst, those hopes of a Garland trade may be all but dead in the water.
During a recent interview with ESPN Cleveland, Windhorst dove into the logistics of a potential move revolving around the Cavaliers, where one point was made clear: Garland will "obviously" not be getting traded.
"Obviously, Darius Garland is not getting traded," Windhorst said. "The nuance is that the Cavs are going to pick up the phone, because once July 1st hits, and they go into the second apron, they are completely shut down from making a lot of moves. So, there's a nuance between, 'We are taking phone calls,' and 'We are looking to make trades."
"If anything, the fact that Garland's injury was so severe that he needs this significant, really, kind of a serious surgery– that is just an indication of how limited he was in that series. So, if anything, if you're the Cavs, you're saying, 'It stinks that we had to go through this playoffs with one of our All-Stars wounded, and let's maybe try to see what happens when one of our All-Stars are not wounded."
Now with the verdict of his injury coming to form, it seems the writing is on the wall for Garland to stick on the roster heading into next season. It's hard to see the Cavs getting worthwhile value in return for their currently-hobbled star, and a team may not be willing to take that type of risk on in a trade likely forfeiting major assets.
Instead, all signs point to the All-Star guard taking his time to recover, to soon be back in the fold for this Cleveland backcourt with Donovan Mitchell, and so long as his rehab pans out positively, should be in line for another championship run with this group.
Perhaps after one more playoff sample size with this current core, the Cavaliers could look to take a major swing involving a top name on their roster. But, in the meantime, for this offseason, don't hold your breath on any blockbuster moves involving Garland.
