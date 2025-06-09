Cavaliers Have 'Little Interest' In Trading Darius Garland To Rival, Per Report
As the Cleveland Cavaliers' offseason has started, so have all of the trade rumors and speculation around some of the Wine and Gold's star players.
Some of the possible roster changes have included trading Darius Garland to the Orlando Magic, as one team mentioned as a possible candidate.
However, NBA insider Jake Fischer recently touched on a potential Cavaliers-Magic trade.
"For all the noise these days around Darius Garland in Cleveland, we've been reliably told that the Cavaliers and Magic have not held substantive conversations on a Garland deal … and that Cleveland has little interest in helping Orlando improve its standing in the Eastern Conference," wrote Fischer.
A trade between Cleveland and Orlando would be an interesting one for multiple reasons.
First, both teams are in a binding salary cap situation, and it would likely take a third team to help facilitate a deal that sends Garland to Orlando, which would still give the Cavaliers a fair return for the All-Star guard.
This element is something ESPN's Brian Windhorst touched on last week.
The other reason is that the Magic have become one of Cleveland's bigger rivals in the Eastern Conference after the two teams went seven games in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
It would make sense that the Cavaliers and Koby Altman wouldn't want to help Orlando get to the next step in their rebuild by sending them one of the NBA's better guards.
It'll be interesting to see if any other teams emerge as possible trade candidates for Garland or if Cleveland will opt to keep their All-Star starting point guard.
