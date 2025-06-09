NBA Analyst Names The Cavaliers' Top Priority This Offseason
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot to figure out with the point guard position this offseason.
Darius Garland's name is flying around in trade rumors, and Cleveland's backup point guard, who is coming off a breakout season, is an unrestricted free agent and could be playing for a different team next fall.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently identified every team's top offseason priority and named the Cavaliers' biggest need as to "re-sign or replace Ty Jerome."
"Keeping Ty Jerome is possible for the Cleveland Cavaliers but will be incredibly expensive. Their best offer tops out at around four years and $64 million—a reasonable number that may be enough to retain him, yet one that will cost the team $80 million in additional luxury-tax payments, per ESPN's Bobby Marks," wrote Favale.
"Filling the third ball-handler spot with that kind of money verges on a pipe dream. If Cleveland is moving on from Jerome, it'll either have to hope Jaylon Tyson is ready or suss out opportunities on the trade market—where, as a reminder, the Cavs are currently unable to aggregate salaries or take back more money than they send out."
In a perfect world, the Cavaliers can retain Jerome, and the guard can recreate the standout season he had in Kenny Atkinson's system just a year ago.
However, as Favale points out, that's easier said than done with Cleveland's current financial bind.
That said, the Cavaliers must have a backup plan in place in the event Jerome signs elsewhere.
The analyst mentions Jaylon Tyson as a possible internal replacement, but Craig Porter Jr. could help fill some of that production, too.
One thing is for sure: as the offseason progresses, it'll be interesting to see how the Cavaliers address arguably the most important position on the floor.
