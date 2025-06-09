Cavaliers Workout Oregon Guard Prospect Ahead of NBA Draft
The Cleveland Cavaliers have seemingly continued to stay busy in their pre-draft scouting efforts and hosting workouts for a variety of incoming prospects, with the latest reported meeting being with an intriguing Big 10 guard.
According to his Instagram, Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba has worked out for the Cavaliers ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Bamba is a 6-foot-5, 208-pound five-year senior guard prospect who last played with Oregon for the 2024-25 season, but also spent the prior year with Villanova, while also spending his first three years with Washington State.
During his most recent campaign with Oregon, Bamba had started in all 35 of their games played, posting 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.8 steals on 38.9% shooting from the field and 25.3% from three, ultimately landing him a Big Ten All-Defense nod at year's end.
When looking at the numbers, Bamba clearly has strong experience as a 24-year-old guard and over 150 college games played, while also having the ability to be an impact player on the defensive end. Bamba did have his struggles shooting the ball during his 2024-25 campaign with Oregon, but has also put together years of shooting over 37.0% from deep during his time with Washington State.
For the Cavaliers, they could have two opportunities to take a shot on Bamba in the second round of the draft, whether that be at pick 43 or 53. Or, if the Oregon guard falls out of draft range, he could be worth a look on the undrafted free agent market once day two concludes, in the event Cleveland brass like what they saw during their most recent workout.
Keep an eye on Bamba amongst the wide range of prospects the Cavaliers could consider during the late stages of the 2025 NBA Draft, kicking off on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.
