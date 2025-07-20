Cavaliers 2025-26 NBA Jerseys Leaked, Navy Rumored to Return
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been desperately trying to find their identity following the LeBron James era. The team has made the playoffs three times now since he left for the Los Angeles Lakers, but they haven't been able to replicate the heights that the King brought to the Land.
The Cavs have established themselves as legitimate title contenders, winning 64 games last season behind a strong core group consisting of four All-Star-caliber players: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. While this configuration hasn't advanced past the second round of the playoffs yet, they're still young and have only had one year under head coach Kenny Atkinson.
Despite the panic that ensued following Cleveland's upset at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in the conference semifinals, this team deserves some grace. They proved in the regular season that they're just as dangerous as the 2025 champion Oklahoma City Thunder, and they could have shown that in the playoffs, too, had Darius Garland and Evan Mobley not suffered serious injuries.
Recent reports indicate that this team is determined to compete with its current core, even if it costs them a chance to bring LeBron James back to Cleveland, and that they plan on contending for titles for years to come. However, that doesn't mean they wouldn't welcome a reunion with their franchise great, should the right situation arise.
The Cavaliers may be preparing for his return in more ways than one, as it was recently leaked that they plan on bringing back their fan-favorite navy blue kits from James's time in the Land. Seeing Cleveland rock the old colorway he once played in probably won't be a motivating factor in bringing LeBron back, but it can't hurt, right?
Aside from the navy throwbacks, the other notable leak is a retro-themed, peach-colored inclusion that's likely to be Nike's "City Edition" jerseys for the Cavs for the 2025-26 NBA season. Nike’s designs as the league’s official jersey provider have received mixed reactions from fans, but it's hard to find something not to like about this clean, original design boasting "the Land" on the front.
Next season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be putting "look good, play good" to the test.