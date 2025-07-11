Cavaliers and Fans Need to Give Up on LeBron James Reunion Pipe Dream
Just as quickly as it came about, the dream of the Cleveland Cavaliers reuniting with the prodigal son LeBron James has died. This wasn't just a matter of fans being delusional or buying too much stock into one of the seemingly infinite NBA mock trades. There were real reasons to believe that the King might return to the Land this season.
This offseason, rumors sprouted up that James and the Los Angeles Lakers were headed for a divorce. That was further compounded when he picked up his $52 million player option for this upcoming year, rather than declining and signing a short-term extension instead, as he's been prone to do throughout his career.
Those rumors have only picked up more steam, with recent reports coming out that the Lakers want to move on from James as soon as possible. If it were true that a split between LeBron and LA was imminent, the Cavaliers naturally had to be one of his top potential landing spots.
Cleveland is his hometown team, where he started his career, and where he still currently lives and trains. The Cavaliers have also been realistic title contenders for a few years now, and the addition of James's two-way prowess, playmaking, athleticism, size on the wings, and overall dominance should be enough to make them the favorite to at least make it out of a weak Eastern Conference next season.
Even with the hoops the Cavaliers would have to jump through to trade for him and his $52 million contract, it still felt like a realistic possibility, especially if he were to force his way home. All of that hope just came crashing back down to Earth, however, as it's been reported that Cleveland would only be interested in acquiring James for this upcoming season if he were bought out by the Lakers.
If that report is true, there's virtually zero chance that James will be a Cavalier for the 2025-26 campaign. With him picking up his player option, there's absolutely no benefit to the Lakers to give him a buyout. They'd simply be paying him money to not play for them. Even if he threatens to hold out for the entire season, they'd still save money by just keeping him on and not paying him for the games he refuses to play. Aside from simply ending the media storm that would be sure to follow such a situation, there's no incentive for LA to buy him out.
In short, unless the Cavaliers buck up and decide to trade for LeBron, he won't be back in Cleveland next season. With that in mind, it's time for the team and its fans to give up on that pipe dream and focus on winning the title next year with the pieces they already have. After all, they already have more than enough to reach the pinnacle. And, hey, there's always summer 2026 when he'll be an unrestricted free agent.