Cavaliers Given Major Question Regarding Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers en route to the Eastern Conference Finals, and both losing squads are now at the center of trade speculation.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely believed to be on the move this offseason, and following a second consecutive Conference Semifinals loss for Cleveland, the Cavaliers could look to shake up their "Core Four" of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.
A trade for the 30-year-old Antetokounmpo would not be cheap, and if Cleveland believes he's the missing piece to a championship roster, the Cavs would likely have to include 23-year-old Evan Mobley in the deal. It would be difficult for the team to part with their rising star, but ESPN Cleveland's Chris Oldach said on Friday's "The Really Big Show" that it may be worth it.
"We've said it now for the last couple of years, Evan Mobley's got to be the best player for the Cavs to really do anything, which means Donovan Mitchell's got to be your second-best player," Oldach said. "In a world where Giannis and Mitchell are on the same team, Mitchell is your second-best player, as good as he is. That, to me, fits the formula of what we've been talking about for two years."
Mitchell was stellar in the second round against the Pacers, averaging 34.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game. However, the Cavaliers went just 1-4 in those games, leading analysts and fans to question whether Mitchell's supporting cast is good enough to win a title.
Antetokounmpo was an MVP finalist this year, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game for the fourth-seeded Bucks. Meanwhile, Mobley had a career-best year in his fourth season, putting up 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game on the way to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award.