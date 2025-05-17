Brian Windhorst Suggests Cavaliers-Bucks Trade Involving Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Cleveland Cavaliers' season officially ended following the conclusion of their Game 5 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the second round. After an admirable campaign in which they won 64 games to secure the first seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cavs flamed out in the playoffs yet again, getting eliminated before the conference finals for the third year in a row.
It's not as if Cleveland doesn't have valid excuses for their postseason shortcomings this year. They had arguably the worst injury luck of any team in the playoffs — aside from maybe the Golden State Warriors. Against Indiana, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter, and Evan Mobley all missed time with various ailments. Considering that every year of the Spida era has ended with a heartbreaking early playoff exit, it's only natural that fans and pundits are now questioning this core's ability to seriously contend for a title, even when fully healthy.
Throw in the fact that several stars switched teams this past season and a few more are expected to be on the trading block this summer, and it only makes sense for the Cavs to do some shopping this offseason. One of the biggest fish expected to be potentially available is Giannis Antetokounmpo, after his 34-year-old co-star Damian Lillard ruptured his Achilles and his Milwaukee Bucks lost in the first round for the third consecutive year.
Cleveland, like every other team in the league, should be highly interested if there's any chance they could acquire the Greek Freak while maintaining a competitive roster after trading for him. Apparently, at least one analyst thinks that parting ways with Evan Mobley would be too costly a price to pay for Antetokounmpo.
When asked if the Cavs should trade Mobley for Giannis, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst had this to say, along with some hearty laughter:
"If the Cavs have the chance to trade for Giannis, I would make that trade."
Cleveland's question is not whether they should trade for Antetokounmpo but rather, "Do they have enough to get it done?" If they were to trade for the Greek Freak, it would likely cost not only Evan Mobley but also another core piece like Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen. They simply don't have enough draft capital or young prospects to put together an enticing package for Milwaukee. Even Mobley and Garland together might not be enough.
Thankfully, Cleveland doesn't have to make any rash decisions or overhaul their roster just yet. Their season might've ended miserably, but this team is closer to contention than their recent playoff history might suggest. Windhorst would go on to allude to how wide-open the East will be next year with Jayson Tatum set to miss the bulk of the season for the Boston Celtics with his own ruptured Achilles. If the Cavs can trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, then they absolutely should. But if not, simply running it back might be the best move.