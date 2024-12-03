Cavaliers Head Coach Earns Impressive Honor To Start Cleveland Tenure
This past offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers hired Kenny Atkinson as their new head coach ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
And just over a month into his tenure, the Cavaliers own the NBA's best record at 18-3.
On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Atkinson has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for October and November.
Cleveland went an NBA-best 17-3 during this span, leading the league in: points per game (122.4), field goal percentage (51.1%), and three-point percentage (40.2%). The Wine and Gold's offense also ranked top-10 in the league in: three-pointers per game (15.2, sixth), fewest turnovers per game (13.1, sixth), and assists per game (28.2, seventh).
Atkinson led the Cavaliers to a 15-0 start to begin this season. According to Stathead, this year's Cleveland squad tied the second-best start to a season in NBA history, joining the 1993-94 Houston Rockets and 1948-49 Washington Capitols. The Wine and Gold's 15-game winning streak to begin the campaign trailed only the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who went 24-0 to start their season.
The 57-year-old also made individual history with his team's impressive start this season. He became the second head coach or manager ever in the four major professional sports leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL) to win each of their first 15 games at the helm of a team.
Atkinson is the eighth Cavaliers head coach to be named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month. This is also his first time being named an NBA Coach of the Month, as he previously served as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-17 through 2019-20.
Cleveland will continue its three-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. in its final NBA Cup Group Play game of the season.